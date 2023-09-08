DODGERS: Julio Urías was placed on administrative leave indefinitely by MLB on Wednesday, three days after he was arrested on suspicion of corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.

BRAVES: Atlanta placed pitcher Michael Soroka on the 15-day injured list in another potentially devasting setback for the former All-Star whose once-promising career was sidetracked by a pair of major leg injuries.

TIGERS: Detroit pitcher Matt Manning's right foot was broken when he was hit by a 119.5 mph comebacker off the bat of Giancarlo Stanton in the Tigers' 4-3 loss to the New York Yankees.

MARLINS: Miami placed reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara and star slugger Jorge Soler on the injured list, dealing a significant blow to Miami's postseason hopes.