DIVERSITY: New guidance from the Biden administration Monday urges colleges to use a range of strategies to promote racial diversity and end legacy and donor preference on campus after the Supreme Court struck down affirmative action in admissions.

RUSSIAN ATTACKS: Russia launched three waves of drones and missiles against Odesa, officials said Monday, though Ukraine said it intercepted all the weapons. Also Monday, UK forces scrambled fighter jets when Russian bombers were tracked flying toward the airspace of the Netherlands and off Scotland.

FLOODS: Heavy monsoon rains triggered floods and landslides in India's Himalayan region, washing away homes and leaving at least 48 dead and many others trapped, officials said Monday.

TENSIONS: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un again toured major munitions factories and ordered a drastic increase in production of missiles and other weapons, state media said Monday, as the South Korean and U.S. militaries gear up for major drills next week.

TRUMP CASE: The judge in Donald Trump's Manhattan hush-money criminal case rejected Trump's demand to step aside, denying defense claims he's biased while acknowledging in a ruling late Friday he's given cash to Democrats and his daughter is a party consultant.

CRITICIZED: Egypt, Jordan, and Palestinian leaders slammed Israel on Monday, saying it was fueling chaos and violence in east Jerusalem and the West Bank as bloodshed surges.