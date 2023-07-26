ACCESS: President Joe Biden's administration announced new rules Tuesday meant to push insurance companies to increase their coverage of mental health treatments. The administration also proposed new regulations Tuesday to make state and local government websites and apps for services more accessible for people with disabilities.

INJURED: Former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed, who was released from Russia in a prisoner swap last year, has been injured while fighting in Ukraine, the State Department said Tuesday, saying only that he was not "engaged in any activities on behalf of the U.S. government."

ECONOMY: The Conference Board's consumer confidence index shot to 117 this month, the highest level in two years as inflationary pressures eased and the U.S. economy showed resilience despite dramatically higher interest rates, a new report Tuesday said.

INTERCEPT: A Russian fighter jet flew within a few meters of a U.S. drone over Syria and fired flares at it, striking the American aircraft and damaging it, the U.S. military said Tuesday, the latest in a string of aggressive intercepts by Russia in the region.

DESANTIS: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was involved in a multi-car accident on Tuesday in Tennessee but was uninjured as he traveled in a motorcade to a campaign stop for his 2024 presidential bid.

VERDICT: A jury on Tuesday found six people guilty of terrorist murder for the 2016 extremist attacks at the Brussels airport and a busy subway station that killed 32 people in Belgium's deadliest peacetime violence, part of a wave of attacks in Europe linked to the Islamic State group.