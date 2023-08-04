2020 ELECTION: Stefanie Lambert, a Michigan attorney involved in efforts around the U.S. to overturn the 2020 election in support of former President Donald Trump, was charged with accessing and tampering with voting machines in Michigan, prosecutors said Thursday.

BORDER: Mexican authorities on Thursday tried to identify two bodies found in the Rio Grande, including one along the floating barrier that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott installed recently in the river across from Eagle Pass, Texas. Mexico and others warned about the risks posed by the orange buoys.

MASS STABBING: A man rammed a car onto a sidewalk Thursday in South Korea, then stepped out of the vehicle and began stabbing people at a shopping mall. Authorities said at least 14 people were wounded in the country's second mass stabbing in a month. Authorities arrested a suspect in his 20s at the scene.

NIGER COUP: Hundreds of people rallied in support of Niger's ruling junta in the capital Thursday, denouncing France and others who criticized the recent coup.

MORTGAGE RATES: The average rate on the 30-year home mortgage rate ticked up to 6.90% this week from 6.81% a week ago, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday. A year ago it was 4.99%.

NATIONAL SECURITY: U.S. Navy sailors Jinchao Wei, 22, and Wenhen Zhao, 26, were arrested and accused of providing military information to China, federal officials said Thursday.