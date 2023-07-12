CHARGES DROPPED: A state judge on Monday threw out obstruction of justice charges against two of the five Louisiana lawmen indicted in the 2019 arrest and killing of Ronald Greene, a death authorities initially blamed on a car crash before long-suppressed body-camera video showed the white officers beating, stunning and dragging the Black motorist.

HUMAN SMUGGLING: Marius Mihai Draghici, a Romanian man who was part of an international human smuggling ring, was sentenced Tuesday to more than 12 years in prison for the deaths of 39 migrants from Vietnam who suffocated in a truck trailer on their way to England in 2019.

FLOODING: A storm that dumped up to two months of rain in two days in Vermont and other parts of the Northeast brought more flooding Tuesday to communities marooned by water, including the state capital, where a dam just upstream threatened to overflow. The flooding has already caused tens of millions of dollars in damage, officials said.

AUTO SAFETY: U.S. auto safety regulators said Tuesday they're investigating complaints that the doors on some Ford Escapes can open while the SUVs are being driven. The investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration covers 346,000 Escapes from the 2020 and 2021 model years.

UNESCO: The United States on Tuesday formally rejoined the U.N.'s scientific, educational and cultural organization after a five year absence. The U.S. return to the Paris-based UNESCO was based mainly on concerns that China has filled a leadership gap since the U.S. withdrew during the Trump administration.

SHIP FIRE: Crews extinguished the intensely burning fire aboard a cargo ship docked in New Jersey after nearly a week and are now beginning their investigation into the blaze that killed two firefighters, officials said Tuesday.

