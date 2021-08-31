Briefly: Zverev wins his U.S. Open opener

Olympic gold medalist Alexander Zverev ran his winning streak to 12 matches by beating Sam Querrey 6-4, 7-5, 6-2 on Tuesday in the first round of the U.S. Open.
The No. 4 seed from Germany stopped Novak Djokovic’s quest for a Golden Slam in Tokyo and is among the players with the best chance to prevent a Grand Slam in New York.
Zverev, the runner-up here last year, followed up his victory in the Olympics by winning the hard-court title at Cincinnati.
Djokovic plays his first-round match Tuesday night against Danish qualifier Holger Rune. The top-ranked Djokovic is trying to become the first men’s player since 1969 to win all four Grand Slam tournaments in one year.
Djokovic would break a tie with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for most major titles among men if he wins the tournament. They all have 20.
The No. 1 seed on the women’s side is also in action, with Ash Barty facing 2010 U.S. Open runner-up Vera Zvonareva in the match after Zverev.
Zverev came as close as could be to winning his first major title last year in Flushing Meadows. He took the first two sets against Dominic Thiem before losing in a fifth-set tiebreaker, becoming the first player to lose the U.S. Open final after winning the first two sets since Frederick Schroeder in 1949.
Reilly Opelka, the No. 22-seeded man, swept past Soonwoo Kwon and fellow American Mackenzie McDonald upset No. 27 seed David Goffin 6-2, 7-5, 6-3.
Hockey
The Chicago Blackhawks announced a four-year contract extension with defenseman Connor Murphy.
The deal runs through the 2025-26 season and carries a $4.4 million salary-cap hit.
The 28-year-old Murphy has turned into one of Chicago’s most reliable defensemen. He had three goals and 12 assists while averaging a career-high 22:09 of ice time over 50 games last season.
The 6-foot-4 Murphy was selected by the Coyotes in the first round of the 2011 NHL entry draft. He was traded to the Blackhawks in June 2017 along with Laurent Dauphin for Niklas Hjalmarsson.
Murphy made his NHL debut in November 2013. He has 28 goals and 82 assists in 494 career games.
Cycling
Fabio Jakobsen celebrated his 25th birthday with his third stage win at this year’s Spanish Vuelta, with Odd Christian Eiking holding on to the overall lead.
Jakobsen prevailed along with his Deceuninck-Quick Step teammates through the twisty finale of the 111.8-mile 16th stage that took riders from Laredo to Santa Cruz de Bezana in northern Spain.
Jakobsen, who had also won the fourth and eighth stages, finished the sprint ahead of Jordi Meeus and Matteo Trentin.
There was no change at the top of the general classification, with Eiking comfortably staying ahead of Guillaume Martin and two-time defending Vuelta champion Primoz Roglic.
Soccer
American Chris Richards agreed to a new contract with Bayern Munich that runs until 2025, and the 21-year-old defender was loaned to Hoffenheim for the rest of the 2021-22 season.
Richards, who is from Birmingham, Alabama, joined Bayern Munich from the academy of Major League Soccer’s Dallas team in 2018.
He made his Bundesliga debut for Bayern on June 20, 2020, then made three Bundesliga and three Champions League appearances for Bayern in the first half of last season. He was loaned to Hoffenheim for the second half of the season and made 10 Bundesliga and two Europa League appearances.