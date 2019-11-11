Briefly: Zverev stays hot, beats No. 1 Nadal

Defending champion Alexander Zverev pulled off another big win at the ATP Finals, beating top-ranked Rafael Nadal 6-2, 6-4 Monday in London for his first career victory over the Spaniard.

Nadal had a 5-0 record against Zverev but had an uncharacteristically mistake-filled performance at the O2 Arena.

In his first match since pulling out of the Paris Masters semifinals with an abdominal injury just nine days ago, Nadal dropped his serve three straight times, didn’t force a single break point, and his normally powerful forehand was responsible for more than four times as many unforced errors (13) as winners (3). The whole thing was over in just 83 minutes and means Zverev has beaten each of tennis’ Big Three in his last three matches at the O2.

Obituary

Former Michigan State star and Detroit Lions receiver Charles Rogers has died at the age of 38.

Marshall Thomas, Rogers’ former basketball coach at Saginaw High School in Michigan, told MLive.com that Rogers died Monday of liver failure and also had cancer.

At Michigan State, Rogers had 135 receptions for 2,821 yards and 21 touchdowns in two seasons. He was college football’s top receiver in 2002 and the second overall pick in the 2003 NFL draft.