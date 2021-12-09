Briefly: Young named AP Player of the Year

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is The Associated Press college football player of the year, giving the Crimson Tide its second consecutive winner.

Young received 42 of 53 first-place votes from AP Top 25 voters and 137 points to easily finish ahead of Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (four first-place votes, 67 points) for the AP Player of the Year honor presented by Regions Bank.

Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett was third; Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. was fourth; and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud was fifth.

Young, Huchinson, Pickett and Stroud are the finalists for the Heisman Trophy, which will be presented Saturday in New York.

A sophomore and first-year starter, Young passed for 4,322 yards and 43 touchdowns, leading the top-ranked Tide to the Southeastern Conference championship and the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff. The Tide will face No. 4 Cincinnati on Dec. 31 at the Cotton Bowl.

Young capped his season with an SEC championship game record 421 yards passing against Georgia last week.

Vince Tyra has resigned as Louisville’s athletic director, ending a challenging four-year tenure in which he shepherded the Cardinals’ men’s basketball program through several NCAA investigations in between hiring head coaches for that sport and football.

University spokesman John Karman confirmed that the school received and has accepted Tyra’s resignation letter, that was effective Wednesday. Tyra’s departure comes hours after university President Neeli Bendapudi surprisingly stepped down to become president at Penn State.

Auto racing

Formula One has announced a deal to continue racing in Abu Dhabi, which hosts the title-deciding season finale Sunday, through 2030.

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is held at the Yas Marina Circuit and was added to the F1 calendar in 2009. Sunday’s race is the conclusion of three consecutive events in the Middle East and the fourth and final stop in the region on the F1 calendar.

Lewis Hamilton is seeking a record eighth championship on Sunday, but the winner of the last four F1 titles has been pushed all season by 24-year-old Max Verstappen. Hamilton has used three consecutive victories to tie Verstappen in the standings ahead of the finale.

It marks the fourth time the title will be decided at Yas Marina, where the championship was settled in 2010, 2014 and 2016.

Hockey

The Vancouver Canucks hired veteran NHL executive Jim Rutherford as team president on Thursday. Rutherford will also serve as interim general manager while leading the search for a new GM.

The Canucks cleaned house on Sunday, firing general manager Jim Benning, coach Travis Green and other front-office staff. The team hired Bruce Boudreau as coach on a two-year deal, and has gone 2-0 since, beating the Los Angeles Kings 4-0 and the Boston Bruins 2-1.

The 72-year-old Rutherford, a member of the Hockey Hall of Fame in the builders’ category, was most recently GM of the Pittsburgh Penguins from 2014-21. The team won back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2016 and ’17.

The Chicago Blackhawks acquired forward Kurtis Gabriel from the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday for defenseman Chad Krys.

The 28-year-old Gabriel has one goal and one assist in 13 games with the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League. He is slated to join the Blackhawks in Toronto before their game against the Maple Leafs on Saturday night.

The Arizona Coyotes are all caught up on their bills. No eviction necessary.

The hockey team in the desert paid off its overdue taxes and other bills Thursday, a day after receiving word the city of Glendale was going to lock the Coyotes out of Gila River Arena if all outstanding debts to the city and the management company for the arena are not paid.

Glendale city manager Kevin Phelps sent a letter Wednesday informing the Coyotes they owed $1.3 million in taxes, including $250,000 to the city.

Phelps informed the Coyotes that the Arizona Department of Revenue had filed a notice of tax lien for unpaid state and city taxes owed by IceArizona, the Coyotes’ ownership company. Phelps also said in his letter that he had instructed ASM Global, which manages Gila River Arena, to not allow the Coyotes in the arena if the bills were not paid by 5 p.m. on Dec. 20.

The Coyotes issued a statement late Wednesday saying the unpaid bills were an unfortunate human error and they would rectify the situation quickly.

Soccer

Brazilian soccer great Pelé said Thursday he will remain in a hospital in Sao Paulo “for a few days” to undergo new exams on his colon tumor.

The 81-year-old Edson Arantes do Nascimento was brought to the Albert Einstein hospital this week for chemotherapy sessions to treat the tumor found during routine exams at the end of August. Pelé was hospitalized for almost one month due to the surgery to remove it.

Pelé said on Instagram he has been “having small chemotherapy sessions as part of my treatment.” He added he had just finished the last session of 2021.

“I wanted to share this achievement with you. After all, every little victory is a reason to celebrate, don’t you think?” he wrote, with a picture showing him in a hospital gown and a clenched right fist. “Don’t worry, I’m just getting ready for the holiday season!”

Pelé won the 1958, 1962 and 1970 World Cups and remains Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 77 goals in 92 matches.

