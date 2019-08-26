Milwaukee Brewers slugger Christian Yelich, world No. 1 golfer Brooks Koepka and the Philadelphia Eagles offensive line are among the athletes featured in the final print edition of ESPN The Magazine’s Body issue.
The magazine hits newsstands on Sept. 6, its final appearance in print after 21 years. ESPN said in April the magazine would continue online with the same types of stories.
Joining Eagles offensive linemates Brandon Brooks, Lane Johnson, Jason Kelce, Isaac Seumalo and Halapoulivaati Vaitai in posing are Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns and Michael Thomas of the New Orleans Saints.
Others appearing in the Body issue include Oklahoma City guard Chris Paul, Evander Kane of the San Jose Sharks, IndyCar driver James Hinchcliffe, WNBA player Liz Cambage, basketball Hall of Famer Nancy Lieberman, UFC champion Amanda Nunes, former UCLA gymnast Katelyn Ohashi and soccer player Kelley O’Hara.
Photos from the Body issue will be available online Sept. 4.
Basketball
After losing for the first time in nearly 13 years two days earlier, the United States rebounded to outclass Canada 84-68 in a pre-World Cup exhibition basketball game Monday at Sydney, Australia.
At the same arena where the Americans won Olympic gold at the Sydney 2000 Games the U.S. never trailed, leading 20-9 after the first quarter and 46-31 at halftime.
On Saturday, Australia stunned the U.S. 98-94 before a crowd of more than 52,000 in Melbourne, a result that ended the Americans’ 78-game winning streak.
It was a dour scoring game after the exciting Saturday result in Melbourne, with both teams committing numerous turnovers Monday.
Jaylen Brown had 19 points to lead the Americans, who out-rebounded Canada 55-37. Donovan Mitchell added 12 points and four assists; Kemba Walker scored 12 points and Myles Turner finished with 10 points and 15 rebounds.
Cycling
Sam Bennett won the third stage of the Spanish Vuelta on Monday, with fellow Irishman Nicolas Roche keeping his overall lead ahead of Nairo Quintana.
Bennett dominated the final sprint in the 117-mile, mostly flat stage from Ibi to Alicante, beating Edward Theuns and Luka Mezgec to the finish line.
There were no major changes to the overall standings as Roche and Quintana finished in the main peloton. Roche will keep a two-second lead going into Tuesday’s 109-mile ride from Cullera to El Puig on Spain’s eastern coast.
Hockey
Carolina Hurricanes prospect Stelio Mattheos will miss training camp while he fights testicular cancer.
General manager Don Waddell said that the 20-year-old forward is expected to return to full health and will resume training for the upcoming season once he completes treatment and is cleared by doctors.
Mattheos was diagnosed in June, two days after helping Carolina’s AHL affiliate in Charlotte win a championship. He had surgery to remove one testicle and has completed multiple courses of chemotherapy during the past two months.
Carolina drafted Mattheos in the third round in 2017 and he joined Charlotte late in the regular season before playing in 14 playoff games.
Obituary
Original Tampa Bay Rays owner Vince Naimoli has died at 81.
The team said he died Sunday nearly five years after being diagnosed with an uncommon brain disorder.
The Tampa businessman had been part of unsuccessful bids to purchase and relocate the Seattle Mariners and San Francisco Giants. But he landed an American League expansion franchise in 1995 that began play as the Devil Rays in 1998.
Naimoli ended the Tampa Bay region’s two-decade long pursuit to join Major League Baseball. He sold the club to a group led by current Rays principal Stuart Sternberg in 2004 and relinquished control after the 2005 season.
Naimoli was often at odds with local business and civic leaders and fueled a perception he was more interested in making money than winning. The club never won more than 70 games during his time there. It made an improbable run to the 2008 World Series.
