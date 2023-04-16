New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton was placed on the injured list with a left hamstring strain on Sunday.

Stanton hit a two-run double off the left field wall in the seventh inning on Saturday, and called for a pinch runner. He'll have an MRI to determine the severity of the injury.

Stanton is batting .269 with four homers and 11 RBIs in 13 games this season while splitting time between the outfield and designated hitter.

Since 2011 Stanton has been on the injured list in all but the 2014, 2017 and 2018 season, and this is the fifth straight season with some type of injury.

Last year, he missed more than a month because of tendinitis in his left Achilles; the Yankees were 11-17 during that time. Earlier in the 2022 season, Stanton missed nine games with right ankle inflammation. In 2021, Stanton played 139 games, his highest total since 2018, but also missed time with a left quadriceps strain.

The four-time All-Star has a career .264 batting average with 382 homers and 928 RBIs.

Auto racing

John Hunter Nemechek was on fire all night at Martinsville Speedway.

So maybe it was fitting that he set his car on fire after a lengthy burnout upon winning his second Xfinity Series race of the season.

Nemechek held off Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Sammy Smith on Saturday night, then raised some eyebrows — and some level of concern — when the back of his No. 20 Toyota became engulfed in flames after he celebrated with burnouts on the track.

At first, Nemechek tried to drive away from the fire, but then was asked to stop as safety officials raced onto the track and used fire extinguishers to douse the flames. The fire left burn marks on the racetrack.

Nemechek said he wasn’t too worried about his own safety saying, “I’m glad we had a chance to burn it down out there.”

“Excessive celebration,” joked TV commentator and fellow racer Joey Logano.

Nemecheck joked he was doing it to support one of his sponsors — Pye Barker Fire and Safety, which makes the fire extinguishes used at the racetrack.

Nemechek dominated the race, leading 198 of the 250 laps at the paperclip-shaped half-mile racetrack.

Smith finished second, followed by Cole Custer, Josh Berry and Brandon Jones.

Golf

Australian rookie Grace Kim won the LOTTE Championship on Saturday at breezy Hoakalei Country Club for her first LPGA Tour title, beating Yu Liu and Yu Jin Sung with a birdie on the first hole of a playoff.

While Liu and Sung scrambled after hitting their second shots to the left of the green on the par-5 18th, the 22-year-old Kim went over the water to the right, then chipped to 8 feet to set up her birdie.

“I definitely wanted to have a good go at it knowing that the green wasn’t the best, I guess, angle in from where we were,” Kim said. “I would have to admit that I wasn’t planning to go that aggressive. I did push it right. So just letting you guys know. Yeah, I guess, yeah, I got lucky.”

Liu made a par and Sung had a bogey, hitting her third over the green and past Kim’s second.

Playing alongside Sung in the final threesome, Kim shot a 4-under 68, rebounding from a bogey on the par-4 14th to birdie the last two holes. She got up and down from the front-left bunker on 18 in regulation, making a 7-footer.

Sung finished with a 69, getting up and down from the front right bunker on 18 with a 9-footer. The 22-year-old South Korean played on a sponsor exemption after winning the LOTTE Open last year on the Korean LPGA.

Soccer

Lazio captain Ciro Immobile remained in the hospital under observation on Sunday after his car collided with a tram.

Immobile was in the car with his family on Sunday morning when it was involved in a collision with a tram in Rome, totaling his vehicle.

The Italy and Lazio forward was filmed after the accident saying “the tram ran a red light” but that he was fine apart from some pain in his arm. Immobile and his two daughters were taken to the hospital for checks and Lazio later announced that he had a broken rib and a “spinal trauma” and was still under observation.

The 33-year-old Immobile is likely to miss the upcoming matches against Torino and Inter Milan. He has netted 10 league goals this season, including a penalty in Lazio’s 3-0 win at Spezia on Friday.