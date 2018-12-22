New Jersey’s athletic association said Saturday that a referee who told a high school wrestler to cut his dreadlocks or forfeit, which drew ire from an Olympian, the state’s governor and many others, won’t be assigned to any matches until the incident is reviewed.
Michael Cherenson, spokesman for the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association, said the organization had reached out to groups that assign referees “and they’ve all agreed” not to assign Alan Maloney to any event until further notice.
Buena Regional High School wrestler Andrew Johnson, who is black, had a cover over his hair Wednesday night during a match. But Maloney, who is white, said that wouldn’t do. An SNJ Today reporter tweeted a video of Johnson getting his hair cut minutes before the match. Johnson went on to win but appeared visibly distraught.
The video was shared widely on social media, with users calling the incident “racist,” ‘’cruel” and “humiliating.”
Soccer
Jesse Lingard scored twice as Manchester United celebrated its first match under new coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a 5-1 rout of lowly Cardiff in the English Premier League.
Solskjaer took over this week after Jose Mourinho was fired for the club’s poor results.
Marcus Rashford needed only three minutes to give United the lead as he blasted home a free kick from 25 meters.
Solskjaer, who spent nine months in charge of Cardiff when the Welsh club was relegated in 2014, was up off his touchline seat again after 29 minutes when Ander Herrera’s deflected shot went in.
- Luka Modric scored one goal and set up another in leading Real Madrid to the Club World Cup title by easing past host side Al Ain 4-1 at Abu Dhabi.
Ballon d’Or winner Modric struck from long range in the 14th minute after a promising start by the underdog Al Ain. He then placed a corner kick for Sergio Ramos to put the result beyond doubt at 3-0 in the 79th.
Madrid, which has won the last three Champions Leagues, has also won the last three Club World Cups. It has three more world titles than the next best, AC Milan.
Skiing
Mikaela Shiffrin wrote more World Cup history at Courchevel, France, winning a slalom for a women’s record-equaling 35th career victory in the discipline and 50th win overall.
Shiffrin extended her first-run lead of 0.04 seconds to finish 0.29 clear of Petra Vlhova, who has been runner-up to the American star in all three traditional slaloms this season.
Shiffrin tied her childhood idol Marlies Schild of Austria with 35 slalom wins on the World Cup circuit.
- Swiss skier Daniel Yule claimed his first World Cup victory when first-run leaders Marcel Hirscher and Henrik Kristoffersen straddled gates in the second leg of a night slalom at Madonna Di Campiglio, Italy.
Yule finished 0.34 seconds ahead of Marco Schwarz of Austria and 0.50 ahead of Olympic bronze medalist Michael Matt of Austria.
Boxing
An hour after his brother lost his belt, Jermall Charlo kept his with a unanimous decision over a game but outclassed Matt Korobov at Barclays Center in New York.
The interim WBC middleweight champion knew his twin, Jermell, had been outpointed earlier, and Jermall was emphatic at the finish — perhaps to erase any doubt with this set of judges. He staggered Korobov in the middle of the 12th round, and they slugged it out pretty much until the finish.
Jermall Charlo (28-0) won 119-108 on one card, 116-112 on the other two.
Earlier, Tony Harrison withstood a late surge by Jermell Charlo to take the WBC super welterweight title in a unanimous decision that drew heavy boos from the crowd at Barclays Center.
