Still months away from standing trial on sexual assault charges, Quintez Cephus is officially no longer on the University of Wisconsin football team.
Cephus, who was suspended via UW's student-athlete discipline policy when charges were brought against him in August, wasn't listed on the Badgers' spring practice roster released Wednesday, and a UW official confirmed he's no longer on the team.
The trial for the Badgers' top wideout in 2017 is set to begin July 29 after late-arriving evidence postponed an original February start date.
Cephus caught 30 passes for 501 yards and six touchdowns over just nine games as a sophomore in 2017.
• The Dallas Cowboys agreed to acquire defensive end Robert Quinn from the Miami Dolphins for a sixth-round draft pick in a trade to bolster the Dallas pass rush while the club works on a long-term contract for DeMarcus Lawrence.
Golf
The magical escape by Tiger Woods didn't keep him from losing in the Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin, Texas. He just didn't lose hope of playing on the weekend.
The same couldn't be said for defending champion Bubba Watson, Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, Patrick Reed and a host of others who have to return Friday morning to Austin Country Club with no chance of advancing out of their group.
The Match Play began to take shape, more because of 20 players from the 64-man field mathematically eliminated than who can still reach the weekend.
Jordan Spieth is still alive after building a 6-up lead through 12 holes on Kevin Na, but not winning until four holes later when Na missed a 4-foot birdie putt. Jim Furyk and Henrik Stenson emerged with 2-0 records from the group of major champions.
• Joel Dahmen birdied five of his last six holes for a 6-under 66 and a share of the first-round lead in the PGA Tour's Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship in the Dominican Republic.
Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and Burlington High School graduate Tony Romo had a 79. Playing as an amateur, the CBS analyst bogeyed three of the first four holes and had a triple bogey on the par-4 eighth.
• Na Yeon Choi birdied the final three holes for a 7-under 65 and the first-round lead in the LPGA's Kia Classic at Carlsbad, Calif. Stephanie Meadow was two strokes back at 67.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.