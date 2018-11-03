Los Angeles Dodgers third base coach Chris Woodward was hired as manager of the Texas Rangers on Saturday, six weeks after Jeff Banister was fired.
He received a three-year contract with a club option for 2022. He will be introduced at a news conference Monday.
Woodward inherits a team that went 67-95 and finished last in the AL West, with the focus turning to the development of younger players. Texas had its first consecutive losing seasons since 2005-08.
The hiring ended a process during which general manager Jon Daniels and the Rangers interviewed more than 10 candidates, including bench coach Don Wakamatsu after he served as interim coach the final 10 games of the season.
- Hundreds of arms stretched into the sky in the hometown of Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora as fans took pictures and video of the first man from Puerto Rico to lead a team to a World Series championship.
Cora held up the trophy that he had been cradling in his arms as he arrived in the city of Caguas with pitchers David Price and Eduardo Rodriguez and catcher Christian Vazquez, among others including Red Sox chairman Tom Werner.
The Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Dodgers on Oct. 28 to win their fourth championship in 15 years.
The Boston Red Sox say they haven’t decided whether they will visit the White House if invited by President Donald Trump. Cora said if that happens, it offers what he called a “huge platform.”
- Pitcher Jairo Capellan was killed and two other Cincinnati Reds minor leaguers were injured in a car accident in the Dominican Republic, a team official said.
Dick Williams, the Reds’ president of baseball operations, confirmed Capellan’s death and said pitcher Raul Hernandez was in critical condition and outfielder Emilio Garcia in stable condition. The club released no details about their injuries.
Capellan was 19, the same age as the two injured players. All three played on the Reds’ rookie team in the Dominican Summer League.
Horse racing
Accelerate took the lead at the top of the stretch and held off Gunnevera to win the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic by a length at Louisville, strengthening his bid for Horse of the Year over Triple Crown winner Justify.
The race lacked the retired Justify and left a wide-open field, which the chestnut 5-year-old horse eventually overtook after breaking from the No. 14 post as the favorite. Accelerate made a sweeping move in the far turn and was in charge at the top of the stretch, then held off Gunnevera for his fifth consecutive Grade 1 victory and sixth of seven overall this year.
Ridden by Joel Rosario, Accelerate covered 1¼ miles in 2:02.93 and paid $7.40, $6 and $4.40. Gunnevera returned $21.80 and $11.80, while Thunder Snow paid $8 in redeeming himself at Churchill Downs after a last-place finish in the 2017 Kentucky Derby.
Tennis
Novak Djokovic’s latest victory over Roger Federer was among the toughest and best in their epic rivalry, a 7-6 (6), 5-7, 7-6 (3) feast of attacking tennis in Paris which had the roaring crowd on their feet and remained in doubt until the very end.
It finally ended, after three hours, when Djokovic moved 6-1 up in the tiebreaker. Federer saved two match points but cracked in a long rally and chopped a backhand into the net.
Djokovic’s fourth straight win over Federer and 25th in 47 contests sends him into the final against unseeded Russian Karen Khachanov, who has never played in a Masters final.
Federer remains one short of 100 career titles.
Djokovic is on a 22-match winning streak and will aim to move level with Rafael Nadal on a record 33 Masters titles.
- World No. 8 Karolina Pliskova has been ruled out of the Czech Republic team in the Fed Cup final against the defending champion United States next weekend due to calf muscle and wrist injuries.
The Czech team says Pliskova was injured last week during the WTA Finals in Singapore, where she lost to Sloane Stephens of the United States in the semifinals.
She was replaced by rookie Barbora Krejcikova. Krejcikova and the already selected Katerina Siniakova form the world No. 1-ranked doubles team.
Gymnastics
Simone Biles returned to training last November wondering if she could ever return to the form that made her an Olympic champion.
She doesn’t wonder anymore. Neither does anyone else.
The American star capped a remarkable 2018 world gymnastics championships in Qatar by claiming gold on floor exercise and bronze on balance beam during event finals, giving her six medals for the meet and 20 overall in the world championships, tied with Russia’s Svetlana Khorkina for the most by a female gymnast.
The 21-year-old will head home to Houston with gold medals from the team final, the all-around final, floor and vault as well as silver on uneven bars and bronze on beam. She became the first woman to earn a medal on all four events since Yelena Shushunova did it for the Soviet Union in 1987.
Hockey
The Nashville Predators signed goaltender Pekka Rinne to a two-year contract extension worth $10 million, keeping the Vezina Trophy winner under contract through 2020-21.
The Vezina Trophy winner in June, in his fourth time as a finalist, will earn $6 million in 2019-20 and $4 million in 2020-21.
Figure skating
Olympic champion Alina Zagitova of Russia returned to gold medal-winning form in the Helsinki stage of the figure skating Grand Prix series.
Zagitova was a surprising fifth place at the world championships, but she appeared entirely assured except for awkwardly landing the second half of a triple lutz-triple toe loop.
Fellow Russian Stanislava Konstantinova won her first Grand Prix medal with silver, and Japan’s Kaori Sakamoto powered to a bronze after starting the day in seventh place.
