Masters champion Tiger Woods withdrew Friday from the opening FedEx Cup playoffs event at Jersey City, N.J., with what he described as a mild oblique strain.
It was the first time Woods has pulled out in the middle of a tournament since the Dubai Desert Classic in February 2017, two months before he had a fourth surgery on his back to fuse his lower spine.
Woods, playing in only his second tournament since the U.S. Open in June, opened with a 4-over 75 in the Northern Trust on a Liberty National course so soft that only one other player had a higher score. It was his second-worst score in 89 rounds in the FedEx Cup playoffs.
• Mi Jung Hur surged into a two-shot lead in the rain-delayed second round of the Ladies Scottish Open, getting the best of the draw and finishing in the early evening with a 9-under 62.
Players with morning tee times dealt with heavy wind and rain at The Renaissance Club, and play was suspended in the early afternoon, delaying the start times for the second half of the field and giving them a huge advantage as the sun came out and the wind died. The second round could not be completed Friday because of darkness.
Moriya Jutanugarn was 12 under after a 66. Sharing third at 10 under were U.S. Women's Open champion Jeongeun Lee6 (65) and Anne van Dam, who followed her opening-round 63 with a 69.
Football
The NFL suspended Cleveland Browns wide receiver Antonio Callaway four games without pay for an unspecified violation of the league's policy and program on substance abuse. Callaway will sit out the first four regular-season games.
The 22-year-old can practice and play in preseason games before his suspension begins. He will be eligible to return to the Browns' active roster on Sept. 30, the day after the team plays in Baltimore.
Callaway started Thursday night's exhibition opener against Washington because Browns coach Freddie Kitchens rested star receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry. He finished with three receptions for 42 yards.
Tennis
Andy Murray said he has accepted a wild-card invitation to make his return to singles competition at the Western & Southern Open in Ohio next week.
The three-time major champion and former No. 1 hasn't played a singles match on tour since the Australian Open in January. At the time, he made it sound as if he would be retiring because of a painful hip that already has been surgically repaired.
But Murray had a second hip operation shortly after that and began playing doubles in June. Murray won the U.S. Open 2012 and Wimbledon in 2013 and 2016.
Soccer
A Brazilian judge accepted a recommendation from prosecutors to close the investigation of star Neymar on a rape allegation on the grounds of there being a lack of evidence against him.
Sao Paulo state prosecutors Flávia Merlini and Estefânia Paulin announced that they agreed with a July 30 decision by police not to bring charges in the case. Judge Ana Paula Vieira de Moraes issued an order closing the case.
Brazilian model Najila Trindade went to Sao Paulo police to accuse Neymar of raping her at a Paris hotel in May. No complaint was filed with French police.
Neymar, who denied the accusation and said their relations were consensual, was comforted by the judge's decision.
Boxing
Anthony Joshua's promoters say his world heavyweight title rematch against Andy Ruiz Jr. will take place in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, on Dec. 7.
The British fighter will be trying to win back the IBF, WBA and WBO belts he lost to Ruiz at New York's Madison Square Garden on June 1.
Ruiz, an American, had insisted that the rematch take place back in the U.S. or at a neutral venue. Diriyah is a town on the outskirts of Riyadh, the Saudi Arabian capital.
