Briefly: Woods returning to competition

Ten months after his right leg was badly damaged in a car crash, Tiger Woods is returning to competition next week with 12-year-old son Charlie in the PNC Championship.

“Although it’s been a long and challenging year, I am very excited to close it out by competing in the PNC Championship with my son Charlie,” Woods tweeted. “I’m playing as a Dad and couldn’t be more excited and proud.”

It will be his first competition, even in a tournament Woods described last week as the “hit-and-giggle” variety that he can play, since he and his son tied for seventh a year ago in the unofficial event that pairs family members.

The tournament was holding a spot for Woods, and he fueled speculation he might play the Dec. 18-19 event at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club Orlando when he took full swings with driver on Saturday and Sunday during his Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.

The PNC Championship was formerly known as the Father-Son Challenge until it changed the title to be more inclusive of family members. For the first time in its 24 years, the tournament has a current No. 1 player in the field, Nelly Korda, who will be playing with her father Petr, a former Australian Open tennis champion.

Basketball

USA Basketball didn't have to look far for its next women's coach, turning to Cheryl Reeve.

The Minnesota Lynx coach and general manager has been an assistant on the last two Olympic teams. Now she's taking over the U.S. women's national team.

She will be the first professional women’s basketball coach to lead the team since Anne Donovan was courtside for the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Reeve has won four WNBA championships with Minnesota.

Football

The Seattle Seahawks will be without starting strong safety Jamal Adams for the rest of the season after he suffered a torn labrum in his left shoulder, coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday.

Adams is expected to undergo surgery Thursday for the damage he suffered during the first half of the Seahawks' win over San Francisco, which snapped Seattle's three-game losing streak. He had surgery to repair damage to the same shoulder last offseason.

• Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow says his injured pinky finger on his throwing hand won't keep him out of Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers.

The finger was dislocated last Sunday when the second-year quarterback was strip-sacked on the Bengals' first possession against the Los Angeles Chargers. The right-handed Burrow hasn't thrown since then and won't until at least Thursday, coach Zac Taylor said.

• The Detroit Lions had a walk-through instead of practice because coach Dan Campbell said “there's a lot," of players with flu-related illnesses.

“It's not COVID," Campbell said Wednesday.

Lions quarterback Jared Goff was among the players diagnosed with the flu who stayed home and participated in meetings virtually. Goff said he felt OK and could've practiced, but understood why the Lions made the decision out of an abundance of caution.

Players on offense were at the team's training facility in the morning, then went home, while players on defense arrived in the afternoon.

Detroit center Evan Brown was the team's only player on the COVID-19 list on Wednesday afternoon.

• Washington put Montez Sweat on the NFL’s COVID-19 reserve list Wednesday after the third-year pass rusher tested positive for the coronavirus.

He was expected to return to practice this week and play against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday after missing the past four games with a broken jaw. Sweat was one of Washington’s few unvaccinated players and therefore is ruled out of the Cowboys game.

• New York Jets rookie wide receiver Elijah Moore is dealing with a quadriceps injury that could sideline him for the game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

The team's leading receiver with 43 receptions sat out practice Wednesday and coach Robert Saleh said Moore would be day to day as the Jets monitor the injury.

• Mark Pike, a Bills special teams standout during Buffalo’s AFC championship-winning runs in the 1990s, died Wednesday following a battle with non-Hodgkin lymphoma. He was 57.

The Buffalo Bills announced Pike died after his condition worsened as a result of COVID-19 followed by a bout with pneumonia. Pike was from Elizabethtown, Kentucky, and had resettled in the area following a 12-year career with the Bills, spanning 1987-98.

Pike was part of Buffalo’s Jim Kelly-led teams which made, and lost, four consecutive Super Bowl appearances spanning the 1990-93 seasons.

Pike is survived by his wife Sharon, their sons Ezekiel and Malachi, and daughter Kramer.

Hockey

Chicago Blackhawks forward Jujhar Khaira spent the night in a hospital after he was leveled by Jacob Trouba during a 6-2 loss to the New York Rangers.

Team physician Michael Terry said Khaira was released Wednesday morning after undergoing “extensive testing.”

“Despite the significant injury, his prognosis is excellent, and we expect a full recovery,” Terry said in a news release. "At this point, it is too early to put a timeline on return to play.”

Khaira’s head was down as he gathered the puck in 6:10 into the second period Tuesday night. He looked up right as Trouba appeared to drive his right shoulder into Khaira’s chin.

The back of Khaira’s head bounced hard off the ice, and there was no sign of any movement from him as the Blackhawks and Rangers scuffled nearby.

A stretcher was wheeled onto the ice, and medical personnel worked on Khaira as each team looked on from the bench area. A handful of his teammates and the Rangers tapped the stretcher as Khaira was taken off.

Tennis

Not long after Serena Williams' name was absent from the entry list for the Australian Open, she confirmed the obvious: the seven-time champion won't play the 2022 edition of the season-opening major in January.

The 40-year-old Williams hasn't played since retiring from her first-round match at Wimbledon with a right hamstring injury and her ranking has slipped to No. 41. She won the last of her 23 Grand Slam singles titles at the 2017 Australian Open, and was beaten in the semifinals this year by Naomi Osaka in straight sets.

The Australian Open’s website Wednesday said the seven-time women’s singles champion would not compete in Melbourne “following advice from her medical team."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0