Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson have played in the same major 77 times as professionals.
This is the first time both missed the cut.
The 49-year-old Mickelson, who opened with a 76, made double bogey on the par-5 second hole and never quite recovered. He shot 74 on Friday and missed the cut in the British Open for the second time in three years.
The 43-year-old Woods started out with a 78 at Portrush, Northern Ireland, and his hopes of staying the weekend were done when he failed to make a birdie over the final seven holes in his round of 70.
Woods now has missed the cut in 10 majors as a pro. Mickelson missed for the 14th time as a pro.
J.B. Holmes is doing better than he would have imagined a few months ago. He had a 3-under 68 before the wind and rain arrived in Northern Ireland and had a one-shot lead over the early starters in the second round.
Holmes was at 8-under 134, with the English duo of Tommy Fleetwood and Lee Westwood one shot behind, both with 67s.
Cycling
Inspired by his yellow jersey, Julian Alaphilippe held off defending champion Geraint Thomas to win the only individual time trial stage of this Tour de France, a shock victory to raise French hopes that he could go all the way in yellow to Paris next week.
Cheered on by boisterous crowds hammering on roadside barriers, Alaphilippe sprang a surprise in his margin of victory on the tricky, hilly, turn-filled loop south of Pau, with spectacular views of the Pyrenees.
Having previously predicted that he’d lose time to Thomas, an expert in the race against the clock, Alaphilippe stunned even himself by emphatically relegating the Welshman into second place, 14 seconds slower.
Alaphilippe has held the race lead for a total of nine days, wowing French fans crossing fingers and toes for their first homegrown champion since Bernard Hinault in 1985.
Football
Tyreek Hill has been cleared to report to Kansas City Chiefs training camp next week after the NFL said it would not suspend the star wide receiver under its personal conduct policy after a domestic violence case involving his 3-year-old son.
The league spent eight hours interviewing Hill late last month about the case, which came to light after a recording of Hill and his fiance, Crystal Espinal, aired on television station KCTV5.
During the conversation, Espinal accused Hill of hurting their son. Police launched an investigation into potential child abuse, but the Johnson County, Kansas, district attorney announced he could not charge Hill because it was not clear how the boy had sustained his injuries.
The Chiefs report to training camp at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri, next week. Their first full-squad workout is scheduled for July 27.
Auto racing
Simon Pagenaud will start first in Saturday’s IndyCar race at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa, after winning the pole for the second week in a row.
Pagenaud, who won in Toronto last weekend starting from the front row, posted an average speed of 180.073 mph to capture his third pole of 2019 and his 13th overall. It was also Team Penske’s fifth straight qualifying win in Newton.
Will Power qualified second, followed by series leader Josef Newgarden and Takuma Sato. Defending Iowa champion James Hinchcliffe was fifth and Alexander Rossi, just four points behind Newgarden, will round out the third row.
Track & field
Former world indoor 400-meter champion Kemi Adekoya has been banned for four years for doping in another drug case to hit Bahrain’s squad of elite African-born runners.
The Athletics Integrity Unit, which oversees doping cases in track and field, said that Adekoya tested positive for the banned steroid stanozolol. Her ban is backdated from November 2018.
Adekoya competed for Nigeria but switched allegiance to Bahrain ahead of the 2014 Asian Games. Since then, she’s won four Asian Games gold medals and an Asian championship title, plus the 2016 world indoor 400 gold in Portland.
