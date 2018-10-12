Gary Woodland shot an 11-under 61 to tie the course record on Friday and join Marc Leishman in a share of the second-round lead at the PGA Tour’s CIMB Classic in Malaysia.
Woodland and Leishman (62) were at 14-under 130 on the revamped TPC Kuala Lumpur West course.
Woodland’s bogey-free nines of 30-31 matched the 61 that Justin Thomas shot while winning the 2015 tournament, his first of two titles in a row in Kuala Lumpur.
Shubhankar Sharma (64) and Paul Casey (65) were tied for third, one stroke behind. Both golfers had stretches of four birdies and an eagle in five holes.
First-round leader Bronson Burgoon shot 69 and was two strokes behind, tied with fellow Americans Scott Piercy (67) and Austin Cook (68).
Thomas shot 69 and was five strokes behind. Defending champion Pat Perez closed with a birdie to shoot 69 and was nine strokes off the lead. Ernie Els shot 72 and was 10 strokes behind.
- No. 1-ranked Sung Hyun Park and No. 2 Ariya Jutanugarn were among four sharing the lead after two rounds of the KEB Hana Bank Championship in Incheon, South Korea.
Park shot a second straight 4-under 68 and Ariya was better with a 67 for two-round totals of 8-under 136 at the Sky 72 Ocean Course.
Charley Hull was at 9 under at the turn after an eagle on the par-5 7th hole but dropped back after consecutive bogeys and birdied the 17th to get to 8 under with Danielle Kang. Kang was at 9 under after 11, but bogeyed 12-13-14 and climbed back, too, to share the halfway lead.
- Bernhard Langer birdied nine of the last 10 holes at rain-softened Prestonwood for a 10-under 62 and share of lead in the PGA Tour Champions’ SAS Championship at Cary, N.C.
Tom Lehman and Gene Sauers matched the 61-year-old Langer on the course that was dry enough to play after heavy rain from Hurricane Michael hit the area Thursday.
Madison resident Jerry Kelly and Olin Browne were four strokes back at 66, and Kenny Perry, Scott Dunlap and David McKenzie shot 67. Vijay Singh opened with a 69. Defending champion Colin Montgomerie had a 71, and Charles Schwab Cup leader Scott McCarron opened with a 73. Nick Faldo also had a 73.
Basketball
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 32 points on 13-of-17 shooting, grabbed 12 rebounds and had 10 assists as the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 143-121 in a preseason game at Milwaukee.
He had 14 points in the first quarter as the Bucks took a 43-27 lead and 28 at at the half when it was 84-53. Taj Gibson had 21 points for the Timberwolves.
The Bucks went 25 of 38 from 3-point range with Khris Middleton, who had 22 points, going 5 of 8. First-round pick Donte DiVincenzo had five points, giving him 31 in four preseason games.
Tennis
Roger Federer reached the semifinals of the Shanghai Open by beating eighth-seeded Kei Nishikori 6-4, 7-6 (4).
Federer finished the match with 10 aces and landed an impressive 71 percent of his first serves. He went up a break at the start of the second set, but then trailed 4-1 in the tiebreaker.
Federer, a two-time champion in Shanghai, will next face 13th-seeded Borna Coric. The Croat defeated Matthew Ebden 7-5, 6-4.
College athletics
Minnesota signed athletic director Mark Coyle to a three-year extension.
Coyle took over as head of Gophers athletics in 2016. His contract now runs through 2024. The revised deal doesn’t change his base salary of $850,000 nor award significant new incentives, though it does lower his buyout if he leaves before the contract’s term.
Gymnastics
USA Gymnastics has hired former Congresswoman Mary Bono as interim president and chief executive officer.
Bono will hold the position while USA Gymnastics searches for a permanent successor to Kerry Perry, who resigned under pressure from the United States Olympic Committee in September after spending nine months on the job.
Bono spent 15 years as a U.S. Representative from Southern California from 1998-2013. She won her first term in a special election running as a Republican to fill the vacancy left by the death of her husband, former pop star and lawmaker Sonny Bono. She also has a background in gymnastics. She trained for several clubs for a decade.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.