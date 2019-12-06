Briefly: Woodland leads at World Challenge

Two big birdies from Gary Woodland gave him the lead in the Hero World Challenge in Nassau, Bahamas.

A closing birdie on a hole that has vexed Tiger Woods put him in range of a third victory this year.

Patrick Reed fully expected to be right there within until watching video of his club moving sand away from his golf ball in a waste area, leading to a two-shot penalty in a round that didn't go all that well in the first place.

The end of an entertaining round in this holiday event in the tropics set up what figures to be a lively conclusion. Woodland's final two birdies gave him a 4-under 68 and a one-shot lead over Henrik Stenson on Friday.

Six players were separated by three shots.

That includes Woods, who hasn't won his event since it was in California in 2011. With one eye on being a playing captain at the Presidents Cup next week in Australia, Woods focused on birdies instead of potential pairings at Royal Melbourne was two shots off the lead.

Baseball

Postseason star Howie Kendrick and the World Series champion Washington Nationals agreed to a $6.25 million, one-year contract, according to two people with knowledge of the negotiations.

