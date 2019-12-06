Briefly: Woodland leads at World Challenge

Two big birdies from Gary Woodland gave him the lead in the Hero World Challenge in Nassau, Bahamas.
A closing birdie on a hole that has vexed Tiger Woods put him in range of a third victory this year.
Patrick Reed fully expected to be right there within until watching video of his club moving sand away from his golf ball in a waste area, leading to a two-shot penalty in a round that didn't go all that well in the first place.
The end of an entertaining round in this holiday event in the tropics set up what figures to be a lively conclusion. Woodland's final two birdies gave him a 4-under 68 and a one-shot lead over Henrik Stenson on Friday.
Six players were separated by three shots.
That includes Woods, who hasn't won his event since it was in California in 2011. With one eye on being a playing captain at the Presidents Cup next week in Australia, Woods focused on birdies instead of potential pairings at Royal Melbourne was two shots off the lead.
Baseball
Postseason star Howie Kendrick and the World Series champion Washington Nationals agreed to a $6.25 million, one-year contract, according to two people with knowledge of the negotiations.
The 36-year-old Kendrick, who was a free agent, hit .344 with 17 homers and 62 RBIs in 121 regular-season games before all of his postseason contributions provided some real pop in the postseason. He hit a tiebreaking grand slam off Joe Kelly in the 10th inning of Game 5 of the NL Division Series to lead the Nationals to a 7-3 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Kendrick followed that up by earning MVP honors in the NL Championship Series for batting .333 with four doubles and four RBIs as the Nationals swept the St. Louis Cardinals in four games.
• Free agent catcher Alex Avila and the Minnesota Twins reached agreement on a one-year contract for $4.25 million.
Avila hit .207 with nine home runs and 24 RBIs in 63 games for Arizona last season. He also pitched in two games.
• The Texas Rangers completed a $28 million, three-year contract with right-hander Kyle Gibson, adding another veteran in the middle of their starting rotation.
Gibson was 13-7 with a 4.84 ERA in 34 games last season for the Twins, making 29 starts and five relief appearances. He spent time on the injured list in September because of ulcerative colitis.
Tennis
Former No. 1 and 2018 Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki will retire from professional tennis after competing in Melbourne next year.
The 29-year-old from Denmark wrote in an Instagram post on Friday that she wants to start a family with her husband, former NBA player David Lee, and work to raise awareness about rheumatoid arthritis.
She is currently ranked No. 37 after going 20-15 without a singles title in 2019.