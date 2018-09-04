Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, golf's most prominent players for more than two decades, never realized the Ryder Cup would mean so much.
U.S. captain Jim Furyk added them to his team Tueday as wild-card selections, along with Bryson DeChambeau.
Woods agreed to be a vice captain in late February, and he set a goal to be in Paris on Sept. 28-30 as a player. It's the culmination of a comeback that began in January after a fourth surgery on his lower back.
For Mickelson, more than setting a record by playing his 12th Ryder Cup, the 48-year-old gets what he believes will be his last chance to capture that gold trophy away from home.
Mickelson had qualified for every team since 1995, a streak that ended this year when he finished No. 10 in the standings. His 12th appearance breaks the Ryder Cup record held by Nick Faldo.
Gymnastics
Kerry Perry resigned under pressure as USA Gymnastics president, the move coming days after the U.S. Olympic Committee questioned her ability to lead a path forward for an organization rocked by scandal.
Perry spent nine months on the job and repeatedly came under scrutiny by athletes who felt she was mishandling the fallout from the tumult surrounding disgraced former team doctor Larry Nassar.
Perry, a former communications executive with no background in gymnastics, became president of USA Gymnastics last December. She stressed her focus would be on "creating an environment of empowerment where all have a strong voice and we are dedicated every single day to athlete safety."
Basketball
The Indiana Pacers signed coach Nate McMillan to a multi-year contract extension.
McMillan will enter his third season as Indiana's head coach after serving as the associate head coach for three seasons under Frank Vogel. Terms of his deal were not announced.
The 54-year-old McMillan has a 90-74 record and helped lead the team to the playoffs the past two seasons. He finished sixth in Coach of the Year balloting after the Pacers surprised nearly everyone earning the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 48-34 record and then taking LeBron James and the Cavaliers to seven games in the first round of the playoffs..
Auto racing
Saying it cannot find enough funding to remain competitive, Furniture Row Racing announced it will close its doors at the end of season, one year after Martin Truex Jr. won the maverick Colorado-based team its first NASCAR championship.
Team owner Barney Visser said it was a painful decision but "the numbers just don't add up."
Visser, a 69-year-old Denver native, owns one of the largest family-owned home furnishing and bedding retailers in the country. He suffered a heart attack two weeks before last year's season finale and was not able to attend Truex's title-clinching race or the championship celebration. Visser had previously said he would not shut down the team, but reversed his decision with just 11 races remaining this season.
Soccer
The United States will play Mexico, Panama and Trinidad and Tobago in the group stage of the CONCACAF Women's Championship, which serves as qualifying for next year's World Cup in France.
The top-ranked U.S., defending its 2015 World Cup title, opens Oct. 4 against Mexico, plays Panama three days later, then closes Group A play on Oct. 10. The matches will be at Cary, North Carolina.
Cycling
Italian rider Elia Viviani won his second Spanish Vuelta stage, while Simon Yates retained the leader's red jersey despite a punctured tire.
Viviani, who also won the third stage, outsprinted Peter Sagan in the final meters to comfortably win the 110-mile flat 10th stage from Salamanca to Bermillo de Sayago.
Yates had a puncture with about 15 kilometers to go but was able to rejoin the pack and maintain his one-second lead over Alejandro Valverde.
Hockey
The Winnipeg Jets signed captain Blake Wheeler to a $41.25 million, five-year contract extension. The 32-year-old Wheeler led the Jets with a career-high 91 points last season. He had 23 goals, and his 68 assists were tied for the NHL lead.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.