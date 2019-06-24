Jimmy Kerr homered for the third time in the College World Series, and Michigan beat Vanderbilt 7-4 in Game 1 of the best-of-three finals Monday night at Omaha, Neb.
The Wolverines (50-20), who barely got into the NCAA Tournament after a poor finish to the regular season, are seeking the school's first baseball championship since 1962. Ohio State is the last Big Ten school to take home the title, winning it all in 1966.
Game 2 is Tuesday night.
Tommy Henry (12-5) was unflappable for a second straight start. Coming off a three-hit shutout of Florida State on June 17, he struck out eight while pitching 8⅓ innings of seven-hit ball. Jeff Criswell got the last two outs.
Vanderbilt (57-12) spotted Michigan a 4-0 lead. But it was 4-3 after JJ Bleday, the No. 4 overall draft pick by the Miami Marlins this month, hit his nation-leading 27th homer on Henry's first pitch of the sixth.
Olympics
Riding a wave of widespread Italian enthusiasm to be an Olympic host, Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo won the vote to stage the 2026 Winter Games.
International Olympic Committee members voted 47-34 for the long-favored Milan-Cortina bid over Stockholm-Are from Sweden that also included a bobsled track in Latvia.
Milan-Cortina's jubilant delegation broke into chants of "Italia! Italia!" when the result was announced, giving the Alpine nation a second Winter Games in 20 years.
Italy will get a third Winter Games, after Turin hosted in 2006 and ski resort Cortina staged in 1956. Sweden never hosted the Winter Games and was sent to an eighth loss in bidding in the past 41 years.
Hockey
The Chicago Blackhawks made another trade for a veteran defenseman on Monday, acquiring Calvin de Haan in a deal with the Carolina Hurricanes.
The Blackhawks also received minor league forward Aleksi Saarela in exchange for defenseman Gustav Forsling and goaltender Anton Forsberg.
Chicago has been looking to upgrade its blue line since it missed the playoffs last season for the second straight year. It acquired Olli Maatta in a trade with Pittsburgh on June 15.
The addition of de Haan and Maatta raises questions about what the Blackhawks might do with the rest of their defensemen. They also have Duncan Keith, Brent Seabrook, Connor Murphy, Erik Gustafsson, Carl Dahlstrom and Slater Koekkoek on their roster, and Henri Jokiharju could take on a prominent role after finishing last season in the minors.
College athletics
The presidents of the schools in the Big East voted to extend an invitation to UConn to rejoin the conference for basketball and other sports.
UConn has a Board of Trustees meeting scheduled for Wednesday when it is expected to accept the invitation, and an announcement is expected from the Big East as early as Thursday morning.
The conference bylaws require UConn to pay a $10 million withdrawal fee and give 27 months' notice before leaving. But terms of the departure were still being negotiated on Monday.
Tennis
Bianca Andreescu won't play at Wimbledon because she needs more time to recover from a shoulder injury.
The 19-year-old Andreescu is Canada's highest-ranked player at No. 25.
Andreescu was seeded 22nd when she withdrew from the French Open ahead of her second-round match against Sofia Kenin because of the right shoulder problem.
