Briefly: WNBA player Wright lands Dream job

The Atlanta Dream hired longtime WNBA player Tanisha Wright as its new head coach on Tuesday, looking to bring stability to a team that struggled under two interim coaches this past season.
The 37-year-old Wright played 14 seasons with the Seattle Storm, New York Liberty and Minnesota Lynx.
She retired after the 2019 season and spent the last two years as an assistant for the Las Vegas Aces. She also had been a college assistant with Charlotte since 2017.
Less than two weeks before the season opener, coach Nicki Collen abruptly left the team to take over the powerhouse women's program at Baylor. Collen had coached the Dream for three seasons, leading them to the WNBA semifinals in 2018 but struggling to a 15-41 record over the next two years.
Her assistant, Mike Peterson, hastily took over as interim coach, but he resigned July 24 during the Olympic break for health reasons. His assistant, Darius Taylor, coached the team for the remainder of the season, winning just two of 13 games.
The Dream finished 8-24, missing the playoffs for the third straight year.
Tennis
Top-seeded Daniil Medvedev beat Filip Krajinovic 6-2, 7-6 (1) to reach the round of 16 on a gusty Monday night at the BNP Paribas Open in California. Karolina Plisova, the women's top seed, was upset by Beatriz Haddad Maia.
Medvedev, the U.S. Open champion, connected on 70% of his first serves and fired four aces despite challenging weather conditions.
Haddad Maia got into the main draw as a lucky loser. She lost in the final round of qualifying and got in when No. 29 seed Nadia Podoroska withdrew with a thigh injury. Haddad Maia inherited Podoroska's first-round bye and then beat Mayir Sherif in the second round.
Ranked 115th, the Brazilian reached the round of 16 at a WTA 1000 event for the first time.
No. 15 Coco Gauff lost to 21st-seeded Paula Badosa 6-2, 6-2 in a match that was briefly suspended by rain on a night of wild weather in the desert.
No. 10 Angelique Kerber defeated 20th-seeded Daria Kasatkina 6-2, 1-6, 6-4. No. 12 Ons Jabeur beat Danielle Collins 6-1, 6-3 for her Tour-leading 46th match win of the year.
No. 16 seed Bianca Andreescu, the 2019 champion, lost to 18th-seeded Anett Kontaveit 7-6 (5), 6-3.
On the men's side, No. 6 Casper Ruud outlasted Lloyd Harris 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-4. No. 8 Hubert Hurkacz and 10th-seeded Diego Schwartzman advanced. No. 16 Reilly Opelka lost to 23rd-ranked Grigor Dimitrov 6-3, 6-4.
No. 9 Denis Shapovalov was beaten by 19th-seeded Aslan Karatsev 7-5, 6-2.
Hockey
The Montreal Canadiens have signed center Nick Suzuki to an eight-year, $63 million contract extension.
Suzuki, 22, led the Canadiens in playoff scoring last season with 16 points (seven goals, nine assists) in 22 games to help the team reach the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 1993.
Suzuki had 15 goals and 26 assists in 56 regular-season games. Suzuki has 28 goals and 54 assists in 127 NHL regular-season games and 11 goals and 12 assists in 32 playoff games.
College
Federal prosecutors have promised to drop their case against a former Wake Forest University coach charged in the college admissions bribery scandal if he pays a $50,000 fine and follows certain conditions, according to court documents.
A deferred prosecution agreement filed in the case against William Ferguson says that the former coach accepts responsibility for his role in the scheme, but that prosecutors will move to dismiss his case after 24 months if he pays the fine and abides by the terms of the agreement.
The unveiling of the deal — which no other defendant charged in the massive case has received so far — comes days after prosecutors won guilty verdicts against two wealthy parents accused of buying their kids' way into school as athletic recruits in the first trial in the high-profile scandal.