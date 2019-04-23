It appears the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball program is one of the four leading candidates to land transfers Sam and Joey Hauser.
The siblings made the shocking announcement last week that they were leaving Marquette. Joey Hauser told CBS Spots’ Jon Rothstein Tuesday that he and his brother will visit UW, Iowa, Virginia and Michigan State.
Both players will have to sit out the 2019-20 season, per NCAA transfer rules. Sam Hauser will have one season of eligibility remaining, while his younger brother will have two.
Sam Hauser, a 6-foot-8 swingman, averaged 14.9 points and a team-high 7.2 rebounds as a junior. He shot 40.2 percent from 3-point range. Joey Hauser, a 6-9 forward, averaged 9.7 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 42.5 percent from beyond the arc as a true freshman.
They were the second- and third-leading scorers on a Marquette team that went 24-10. When standout guard Markus Howard decided to return for his senior season, expectations for the 2019-20 season were through the roof and some viewed the Golden Eagles as a national title contender.
A few days later, the Hausers announced they were leaving the program and the Badgers became one of the front-runners to land them.
- Michigan says guard Jordan Poole is staying in the NBA draft.
The school announced earlier this month that Poole, Charles Matthews and Iggy Brazdeikis were declaring for the draft, although they still had the option of coming back to the Wolverines. Since then, Matthews has announced that he would indeed be leaving school, and now Poole is departing as well.
Poole, a sophomore who graduated from Milwaukee’s Rufus King High School, was second on the team in scoring this past season at 12.8 points per game.
Football
The Kansas City Chiefs acquired pass rusher Frank Clark from the Seattle Seahawks for a package of picks, then quickly agreed with him on a $105 million, five-year contract, as they continue to overhaul their much-maligned defense.
The Chiefs reportedly sent the No. 29 overall pick in this year’s draft and a second-round pick in 2020 to Seattle.
The trade also includes a swap of third-round picks in this year’s draft.
That means the Chiefs will move up eight spots on Friday night.
- The Los Angeles Rams locked down Jared Goff through the 2020 season, and they intend to keep their franchise quarterback around for a whole lot longer.
The Rams exercised Goff’s $22.783 million, fifth-year contract option. General manager Les Snead and coach Sean McVay also affirmed the NFC champions’ intention to sign their young offensive leader to a long-term deal eventually.
Goff was fourth in the NFL last season with 4,688 yards passing along with 32 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
He led the Rams to their first NFC championship in 17 years, but went 19 of 38 for 229 yards in a mediocre Super Bowl while Los Angeles failed to score a touchdown against New England.
