Briefly: Wisconsin-Louisville game in doubt

The only marquee home game on the nonconference portion of the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball 2020-21 schedule is in jeopardy of being wiped out.

Louisville is supposed to come to the Kohl Center on Wednesday night for an ACC/Big Ten Challenge game against the Badgers, but the Cardinals canceled their home game against North Carolina-Greensboro scheduled for Friday due to a positive COVID-19 test within the program.

While the game against UNC-Greensboro has been canceled, “there has been no determination on how the pause in activities will affect future games.”

UW already was scrambling to fill another empty date next week. While the Badgers have set aside Dec. 12 as a date for a home game, they’re still working on securing an opponent for that opening.

• UW-Milwaukee has rescheduled the first two games of its men’s basketball season.

School officials announced their game at Kansas State that had been scheduled for Tuesday will now take place Dec. 11 to allow for proper COVID-19 re-entry protocols. Milwaukee’s game at Western Michigan has been pushed back from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13.