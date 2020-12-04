Briefly: Wisconsin-Louisville game in doubt

The only marquee home game on the nonconference portion of the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball 2020-21 schedule is in jeopardy of being wiped out.
Louisville is supposed to come to the Kohl Center on Wednesday night for an ACC/Big Ten Challenge game against the Badgers, but the Cardinals canceled their home game against North Carolina-Greensboro scheduled for Friday due to a positive COVID-19 test within the program.
While the game against UNC-Greensboro has been canceled, “there has been no determination on how the pause in activities will affect future games.”
UW already was scrambling to fill another empty date next week. While the Badgers have set aside Dec. 12 as a date for a home game, they’re still working on securing an opponent for that opening.
• UW-Milwaukee has rescheduled the first two games of its men’s basketball season.
School officials announced their game at Kansas State that had been scheduled for Tuesday will now take place Dec. 11 to allow for proper COVID-19 re-entry protocols. Milwaukee’s game at Western Michigan has been pushed back from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13.
Milwaukee had paused team activities Nov. 21 following a positive COVID-19 test result in its Tier 1 group. The Tier 1 group includes players, coaches, team managers and support staff.
Golf
Andy Sullivan shot a 4-under 68 Friday and will take a two-stroke lead into the final round of the Golf in Dubai Championship.
The Englishman, who a day earlier had come within a stroke of tying the European Tour record for the lowest 36-hole score, made five birdies to go 21 under overall after three rounds at the Jumeirah Golf Estates.
Matt Wallace (67) was two strokes off the lead heading into Saturday.
• Russell Knox shot a 6-under 65 on Thursday at breezy and wet El Camaleon Golf Club to take the first-round lead in the PGA Tour's Mayakoba Golf Classic in Mexico.
The 35-year-old Scot birdied five of the last six holes on his opening nine, then played the final nine in 1 under with a bogey on the par-4 second and birdies on the par-5 fifth and par-4 sixth.
Chile’s Joaquin Niemann was a stroke back with Argentina’s Emiliano Grillo and American Tom Hoge. Carlos Ortiz, the Mexican star playing for the first time as a PGA Tour winner, was two strokes back at 67.
Defending champion Brendon Todd also was at 67 with Tony Finau, Viktor Hovland, Aaron Wise, Nate Lashley, Akshay Bhatia and Michael Gligic.
• Charley Hull fought through cold and windy conditions to take the first-round lead Thursday in the LPGA Tour's Volunteers of America Classic in Texas.
The 24-year-old Englishwoman shot a 3-under 69, making six birdies and three bogeys at Old American Golf Club with the afternoon temperature only climbing into the high 40s.
Jessica Korda, Jennifer Kupcho and Pornanong Phatlum were a stroke back in the final event before the U.S. Women’s Open next week at Champions Golf Club in Houston.
Baseball
Len Kasper, the longtime TV play-by-play broadcaster for the Chicago Cubs, is joining the radio booth of the crosstown White Sox.
Kasper, who spent 16 seasons on the North Side, will call games alongside former major leaguer Darrin Jackson. He replaces Andy Masur, who took over after longtime announcer Ed Farmer died in April. Kasper also will work 20 to 25 games as a member of the TV broadcast team.
Kasper previously called games for the Florida Marlins (2002-2004) and Milwaukee Brewers (1999-2001).
