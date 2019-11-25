Briefly: Winnipeg wins first Grey Cup since 1990

Andrew Harris made Grey Cup history to help end his hometown Winnipeg Blue Bombers' title drought.

Harris became the first player to be honored as both the Grey Cup MVP and top Canadian, running for 134 yards and a touchdown and catching a scoring pass in the Blue Bombers' 33-12 victory over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Sunday night.

The Blue Bombers won their 10th title and first since 1990, becoming the first third-place team to reach and win the Canadian Football League championship since Edmonton in 2005.

Harris, the 32-year-old Winnipeg native who also won a title with the B.C. Lions in 2011, is the first Canadian to be selected Grey Cup MVP since Russ Jackson of the Ottawa Rough Riders in 1969.

Winnipeg was third in the West at 11-7 in the regular season.

• UNLV coach Tony Sanchez has been fired after five seasons in charge.

The school announced Monday that it is parting ways with Sanchez after this season, which wraps up with UNLV facing rival Nevada for the Fremont Cannon on Saturday. UNLV said it will immediately begin searching for a new coach.