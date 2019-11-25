Briefly: Winnipeg wins first Grey Cup since 1990

Andrew Harris made Grey Cup history to help end his hometown Winnipeg Blue Bombers' title drought.
Harris became the first player to be honored as both the Grey Cup MVP and top Canadian, running for 134 yards and a touchdown and catching a scoring pass in the Blue Bombers' 33-12 victory over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Sunday night.
The Blue Bombers won their 10th title and first since 1990, becoming the first third-place team to reach and win the Canadian Football League championship since Edmonton in 2005.
Harris, the 32-year-old Winnipeg native who also won a title with the B.C. Lions in 2011, is the first Canadian to be selected Grey Cup MVP since Russ Jackson of the Ottawa Rough Riders in 1969.
Winnipeg was third in the West at 11-7 in the regular season.
• UNLV coach Tony Sanchez has been fired after five seasons in charge.
The school announced Monday that it is parting ways with Sanchez after this season, which wraps up with UNLV facing rival Nevada for the Fremont Cannon on Saturday. UNLV said it will immediately begin searching for a new coach.
Sanchez made the leap to the college ranks when he was hired by UNLV in December 2014 after six years as the coach at Las Vegas prep powerhouse Bishop Gorman High School. Sanchez is 19-40 at UNLV, including 3-8 this season, and 12-27 in the Mountain West.
• Northern Colorado coach Earnest Collins Jr. has been fired after nine seasons. His teams posted a 28-72 record, including a 2-10 mark this season.
Collins had been given a five-year contract extension in 2016 and led the team to its first two winning seasons as an FCS program in 2015 and 2016.
Tennis
World No. 2 Karolina Pliskova has hired Daniel Vallverdu as coach to replace Conchita Martinez.
Vallverdu, who previously was part of the coaching teams of Andy Murray, Stanislas Wawrinka, Tomas Berdych and Juan Martin Del Potro, will aim to help Pliskova succeed at Grand Slams.
Her best so far at the major tournaments was the US Open final in 2016, when she lost to Angelique Kerber.
Pliskova has a decent season behind her, winning four of her 15 WTA titles. The 27-year Czech decided to part ways with Martinez after she reached the semifinals of the WTA Finals earlier in November.
Obituary
Henry Bullough, a former NFL coach and a guard on Michigan State’s national title team in 1952, died. He was 85.
Bullough was from Canton, Ohio, and was drafted in the fifth round by the Green Bay Packers in 1955. He played 20 games for them over two seasons.
Bullough was an NFL head coach for parts of three seasons with a 4-18 record and helped bring in the 3-4 defense. He was an NFL assistant for more than two decades with the Packers, the Baltimore Colts, New England, Cincinnati, Buffalo, and Detroit.