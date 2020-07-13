Briefly: Wilson leads Marquette alumni team

In the end, the depth and experience of the TBT veterans proved to be the difference.
Racine Horlick High School graduate Jamil Wilson had 18 of his game-high 23 points in the second half, and the Golden Eagles ran away from Red Scare in the fourth quarter, 79-70, on Sunday to advance to their second straight TBT title game.
Wilson, who scored 13 points in the fourth quarter, also grabbed a game-high seven rebounds for the Marquette University alumni squad, which closed the game on an 18-8 run and improved to 19-4 all-time in TBT.
Darius Johnson-Odom went 5-for-7 and finished with 13 points for the Golden Eagles.
Trey Landers led the way with 21 points in the losing effort for Red Scare, which turned the ball over 12 times, leading to 17 Golden Eagle points.
The Golden Eagles advance to face the winner of the Overseas Elite vs. Sideline Cancer semi-final matchup in the $1 million TBT title game at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
- Russell Westbrook of the Houston Rockets said Monday that he has tested positive for coronavirus, and that he plans to eventually join his team at the restart of the NBA season.
Westbrook made the revelation on social media. As recently as Sunday, the Rockets believed that Westbrook and James Harden — neither of whom traveled with the team to Walt Disney World near Orlando last week — would be with the team in the next few days.
Westbrook is averaging 27.5 points, eight rebounds and seven assists per game for the Rockets this season. Houston has clinched a playoff spot and resumes its season with the first of eight seeding games on July 31 against Dallas.
- Rajon Rondo broke his right thumb in practice with the Los Angeles Lakers in Florida.
The veteran point guard will be out for six to eight weeks, the Lakers said Sunday night. Rondo will have surgery this week.
Rondo has been a key backup during his second season with the Lakers, who signed him shortly after adding LeBron James to the roster in July 2018. James typically functions as the Lakers’ point guard with the starting unit, but Rondo frequently took on the role while James rested or while both veterans were on the floor together.
Rondo is averaging 7.1 points, 5.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 48 appearances this season, including three starts. He has been a regular presence on the floor late in close games, with coach Frank Vogel trusting his veteran leadership and playmaking.
Hockey
The Minnesota Wild made former Milwaukee Admirals head coach Dean Evason their full-time head coach, signing him to a two-year contract extension at the commencement of training camp for the restarted NHL season.
Evason’s deal will expire after the 2021-22 season. He was promoted to interim coach on Feb. 14 when Bruce Boudreau was fired, and the Wild went 8-4 under him until the virus outbreak prompted the league to shut down.
Evason joined the Wild two years ago as an assistant, after six seasons as head coach for Milwaukee in the AHL. The 55-year-old Evason was an assistant in the NHL for the Washington Capitals for seven seasons prior to that. He has also been a head coach at the junior level in Canada.
Soccer
Manchester City successfully overturned its two-year ban from the Champions League in a surprising legal victory.
The Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld City’s appeal against the UEFA ban, but imposed a $11.3 million fine on the club for failing to cooperate with independent investigators.
Some UEFA allegations accusing City of finance rules violations dating back several years were not proven and others were “time-barred,” the court said.
Track & field
The president of the Russian track federation resigned Monday after less than five months in the job amid a stalemate with World Athletics regarding the country’s longstanding doping suspension and an unpaid $5 million fine.
In a brief statement on the federation website, Yevgeny Yurchenko didn’t give a reason for stepping down.
He said he wished his successor could “move forward to resolve the nearly five-year-long difficulties in relations with World Athletics and also make it possible to attract enough funding to develop the federation.”
