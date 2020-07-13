Briefly: Wilson leads Marquette alumni team

Evason’s deal will expire after the 2021-22 season. He was promoted to interim coach on Feb. 14 when Bruce Boudreau was fired, and the Wild went 8-4 under him until the virus outbreak prompted the league to shut down.

Evason joined the Wild two years ago as an assistant, after six seasons as head coach for Milwaukee in the AHL. The 55-year-old Evason was an assistant in the NHL for the Washington Capitals for seven seasons prior to that. He has also been a head coach at the junior level in Canada.

Soccer

Manchester City successfully overturned its two-year ban from the Champions League in a surprising legal victory.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld City’s appeal against the UEFA ban, but imposed a $11.3 million fine on the club for failing to cooperate with independent investigators.

Some UEFA allegations accusing City of finance rules violations dating back several years were not proven and others were “time-barred,” the court said.

Track & field

The president of the Russian track federation resigned Monday after less than five months in the job amid a stalemate with World Athletics regarding the country’s longstanding doping suspension and an unpaid $5 million fine.