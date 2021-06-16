Briefly: Wilson hired as UW men's golf coach

Former Alabama-Birmingham coach Michael Wilson has been picked to take over the University of Wisconsin men’s golf program.
Wilson was Conference USA Coach of the Year in 2020 and 2021. He directed the Blazers to a 24th-place finish at the NCAA meet this year after the team was ranked No. 5 in the country last November.
He replaces Michael Burcin, who resigned in May after 10 seasons coaching the Badgers. UW has finished last of 14 teams in the last two Big Ten tournaments.
Wilson played and started his college coaching career at Charleston Southern. He was an instructor in South Carolina and Virginia in between.
Tennis
Former Wimbledon champions Venus Williams and Andy Murray will receive wild cards to compete in the grass-court Grand Slam tournament when it starts in less than two weeks.
The men’s and women’s singles winners will each get $2.4 million, a nearly 28% decrease from 2019, although the overall reduction in prize money is 5.2%, the All England Club also announced Wednesday.
Organizers highlighted plans to have a full crowd of 15,000 at Centre Court for the men’s and women’s finals next month, a year after the tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. The tournament begins June 28.
- Roger Federer failed to reach the Halle Open quarterfinals for the first time Wednesday when Félix Auger-Aliassime rallied from a set down to stun the former champion 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the second round.
The 20-year-old Auger-Aliassime is 19 years younger than the Swiss great, who has won the Halle tournament a record 10 times. Both share the same birthday – Aug. 8.
Federer had been going for his 18th quarterfinal in as many appearances at the grass-court tournament, but was unable to deal with his young opponent’s change of tactics in the second set.
Auger-Aliassime next faces German Jan-Lennard Struff, who shocked top-seeded Russian Daniil Medvedev on Tuesday, or American qualifier Marcos Giron.
- Madison Keys of the United States upset the top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 1-6, 7-5 to reach the quarterfinals of the German Open at Berlin.
Keys, who is ranked 28th, hit eight aces and outlasted the world No. 4 to win in just under two hours. It’s her eighth career win over a Top 5 opponent and the first time she has reached the quarterfinals of a WTA event since January 2020, when she finished runner-up in Brisbane.
Keys next faces Veronika Kudermetova or qualifier Ludmilla Samsonova, who meet in an all-Russian clash on Thursday.
Belinda Bencic of Switzerland was the only seeded player to win at the Wimbledon warm-up on Wednesday. The Swiss player defeated Petra Martic 6-3, 6-4.
WNBA
Courtney Vandersloot became the fourth player in WNBA history with 2,000 career assists and the Chicago Sky beat the Minnesota Lynx 105-89 on Tuesday night.
Vandersloot joined Sue Bird, Ticha Penicheiro and Lindsay Whalen to reach the mark. Vandersloot also reached double-digit assists for the 60th time in her career, finishing with 10 points, 13 assists and four steals.
Obituary
Jim Phelan, the bow-tied basketball coach who won 830 games during nearly a half-century at Mount St. Mary’s, has died. He was 92.
Phelan spent his entire 49-season career at Mount St. Mary’s. He took the Mount to 14 NCAA Division II tournaments, including five trips to the Final Four and a national championship in 1962.
A Philadelphia native, Phelan starred on La Salle’s basketball team before coming to the Mount in 1954. He planned to stay only a few seasons as a coach before moving on, but he grew to love the cozy town of Emmitsburg and ended up sticking around.
After moving to Division I, his teams made the NCAA Tournament in 1995 and 1999. He was inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame in 2008.