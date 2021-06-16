Briefly: Wilson hired as UW men's golf coach

Former Alabama-Birmingham coach Michael Wilson has been picked to take over the University of Wisconsin men’s golf program.

Wilson was Conference USA Coach of the Year in 2020 and 2021. He directed the Blazers to a 24th-place finish at the NCAA meet this year after the team was ranked No. 5 in the country last November.

He replaces Michael Burcin, who resigned in May after 10 seasons coaching the Badgers. UW has finished last of 14 teams in the last two Big Ten tournaments.

Wilson played and started his college coaching career at Charleston Southern. He was an instructor in South Carolina and Virginia in between.

Tennis

Former Wimbledon champions Venus Williams and Andy Murray will receive wild cards to compete in the grass-court Grand Slam tournament when it starts in less than two weeks.

The men’s and women’s singles winners will each get $2.4 million, a nearly 28% decrease from 2019, although the overall reduction in prize money is 5.2%, the All England Club also announced Wednesday.