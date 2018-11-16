The annual Big Game between Stanford and California football teams scheduled for Saturday was postponed two weeks because of the unhealthy air quality in the Bay Area from a wildfire some 150 miles to the north.
Cal announced Friday that the game would be played Dec. 1 with a noon kickoff at Memorial Stadium.
This is the just the second postponement of the Big Game between Cal (6-4, 3-4 Pac-12) and Stanford (6-4, 4-3). It was delayed one week in 1963 following the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. The rival schools have been playing each year since 1892 with the exception of breaks during World Wars I and II.
Stanford noted the schools tried to hold off a final decision until Saturday but the forecast shows air quality isn't expected to sufficiently improve.
Baseball
Houston Astros assistant general manager Mike Elias was hired to rebuild the Baltimore Orioles, who traded many of their star players last season before finishing with the worst record in the majors.
Elias will carry the title of executive vice president and general manager. He will "oversee all baseball operations for the club and have full autonomy to build his staff and make decisions on all baseball matters," the Orioles said in a statement.
The 35-year-old Elias comes to the Orioles after working as scouting director and assistant GM in Houston, where he helped transform a last-place team into 2017 World Series champions.
Elias replaces executive vice president of baseball operations Dan Duquette, who was fired with manager Buck Showalter in October after Baltimore's dreadful 47-115 season.
• World Series MVP Steve Pearce is staying with the Red Sox.
Boston and the first baseman agreed to a $6.25 million, one-year contract. Pearce was a free agent after completing a $12.5 million, two-year deal he agreed to with Toronto in December 2016. He earned an additional $150,000 bonus for his selection as World Series MVP. His new deal also includes award bonuses.
A major league nomad of 12 teams, the 35-year-old was traded to Boston in late June. He played 50 games for the Red Sox, hitting five home runs against the New York Yankees, including three on Aug. 2.
Tennis
After reaching the last four at the ATP Finals for the first time, Alexander Zverev isn't satisfied.
He set up a semifinal with six-time champion Roger Federer by defeating John Isner 7-6 (5), 6-3.
Zverev is the youngest player at 21 to reach the semifinals since 2009 and the first from Germany since 2003.
Isner and Marin Cilic, who later lost 7-6 (7), 6-2 in a dead rubber against group winner Novak Djokovic, were eliminated by the result.
Five-time champion Djokovic will face debutant Kevin Anderson in the other semifinal on Saturday.
Gymnastics
Longtime USA Gymnastics chief operating officer Ron Galimore resigned, the latest high-profile departure for the embattled organization in the wake of the Larry Nassar scandal.
The move came as USA Gymnastics is facing decertification of its status as the national governing body for the sport amid concerns about its leadership and the way it handled complaints against Nassar. The former team doctor is now serving decades in prison for sexual assault and possession of child pornography.
Nassar is accused of sexually abusing hundreds of female athletes under the guise of treatment at both USA Gymnastics and Michigan State.
