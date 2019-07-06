Apart from the celebrations of Eddy Merckx's first victory at the Tour de France half a century ago, nothing went according to plans on the race opening day in Brussels.
In cycling-mad Belgium, defending champion Geraint Thomas was caught in a crash Saturday and toppled over his handlebars in the finale of the first stage. The race leader's yellow jersey ended on the shoulders of a relatively unknown rider who switched from zealous teammate to ace sprinter.
After the pile-up tore the peloton apart and played havoc with sprinters' teams, Mike Teunissen posted the biggest win of his career with an unexpected yet remarkable stage win at the expense of former world champion Peter Sagan, the king of sprints in recent years at the Tour.
Caleb Ewan, an up-and-coming sprinter, took third place on the finish line in Brussels.
Football
A Louisiana state appeals court has voted to uphold the manslaughter conviction of the man sentenced to 30 years in prison for fatally shooting former NFL player Joe McKnight during a road rage confrontation.
The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports a three-judge panel of the 5th Circuit Court of Appeal unanimously rejected acquittal arguments from Ronald Gasser's attorney, Loyola University law professor Dane Ciolino.
Ciolino argued that prosecutors didn't prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the December 2016 shooting was unjustified under "stand your ground" and "shoot the intruder" state laws. He also faulted the court for allowing prosecutors to bring up a 10-year-old road rage encounter involving Gasser.
• Former Clemson and East Carolina running back Tyshon Dye drowned Friday after swimming in a lake during a family outing. He was 25 years old.
Elbert County Corner Chuck Almond told several media outlets Dye was at Richard B. Russell State Park in Georgia when he tired in the water and could not make it to shore. The coroner's office ruled Dye's death accidental.
Dye played at Elbert County Comprehensive High School before coming to Clemson. He was a reserve on the Tigers' 2016 national championship team then transferred to East Carolina for his final college season.
Soccer
For a match that didn't mean much, there was a lot going on as Argentina defeated Chile 2-1 to finish third in the Copa América at Sao Paulo, Brazil.
Lionel Messi was sent off after getting involved in an altercation in a tense third-place game between the rivals from the last two finals of the South American competition,
Veteran Chile midfielder Gary Medel also was red carded after the first-half shoving match with Messi at the Arena Corinthians.
Sergio Agüero and Paulo Dybala scored early for Argentina, and Arturo Vidal put Chile on the board with a second-half penalty kick.
Chile had beaten Argentina in the final in 2015 and 2016, both times in penalty shootouts.
• South Africa scored with five minutes left to beat Egypt 1-0 and knock the stunned host and favorite out of the African Cup of Nations in the Round of 16.
Thembinkosi Lorch got the winner on a counterattack to silence 75,000 fans at Cairo International Stadium.
South Africa only qualified for the last 16 as the lowest-ranked of the four third-placed teams to make it through.
But South Africa's defense stifled Egypt star Mohamed Salah to give the team a platform to win.
