University of Wisconsin men’s basketball assistant coach Howard Moore was involved in a multiple-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in Michigan that included three fatalities, including two members of Moore’s family.
Moore’s daughter Jaidyn died on the scene and his wife Jennifer died later at a hospital, according to reports. Moore was seriously injured, while his son Jerell escaped with minor injuries.
According to a story on MLive.com, a 23-year-old driver going the wrong way on a highway northeast of Ann Arbor caused the accident at 2:04 a.m. The female driver of the wrong-way vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
Moore was hired by Badgers coach Greg Gard in December 2015, his second stint as an assistant coach at his alma mater. He played at UW from 1990-95, appearing in 47 games.
Moore was a member of UW’s 1993-94 team that helped the Badgers return to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 1947. A native of Chicago, Moore graduated from UW with a Bachelor’s Degree in African-American Studies in 1995.
Moore served as an assistant coach with the Badgers under Bo Ryan from 2005-09 before being hired as a head coach at Illinois-Chicago.
Soccer
Captain Manuel Neuer returned from six weeks out injured to help Bayern Munich complete a domestic double after beating Leipzig 3-0 in the German Cup final at Berlin.
Robert Lewandowski scored twice and Kingsley Coman grabbed the other as Bayern claimed a record-extending 19th cup win to make up for the disappointment of losing last year's final to Eintracht Frankfurt.
• Valencia beat Barcelona 2-1 in the Copa del Rey final at Seville, denying Lionel Messi the chance to lead his team to a fifth consecutive domestic cup title.
Strikers Kevin Gameiro and Rodrigo Moreno scored after defensive errors by Barcelona in a first half dominated by Valencia.
Tennis
Alexander Zverev saved two match points after waiting out two long rain delays to win his first title this season, beating Nicolas Jarry 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (8) in the Geneva Open final in Switzerland.
Fifth-ranked Zverev clinched when Jarry sent a forehand long after more than 2 ½ hours on court and almost six hours after play began.
It was the German's 11th career title, worth $101,000 prize money, and first since November at the season-ending ATP Finals in London.
Hockey
Mark Stone scored his tournament-leading eighth goal, Matt Murray made 39 saves and Canada beat the Czech Republic 5-1 to advance to face Finland in the world hockey championship final in Slovakia.
Darnell Nurse, Pierre-Luc Dubois, Kyle Turris and Thomas Chabot also scored for Canada.
Canada has won eight straight games since opening with a 3-1 loss to Finland. The teams last met in the final in 2016 in Moscow, with Canada winning 2-1.
In the first semifinal, Marko Anttila scored midway through the third period in Finland's 1-0 victory over Russia. The title game is Sunday.
