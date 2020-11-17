Briefly: Wichita State's mercurial Marshall resigns

Wichita State men’s basketball coach Gregg Marshall resigned Tuesday following an investigation into allegations of verbal and physical abuse, ending a tenure that soared to the Final Four and crashed on the eve of the upcoming season.

Marshall, who has long been known for his combustible sideline persona, came under scrutiny when former player Shaq Morris claimed he’d been struck twice by his coach during an October 2015 practice. Morris also claimed that he’d seen Marshall choke assistant coach Kyle Lindsted, who soon departed to become an assistant at Minnesota.

The school said Marshall agreed to a settlement of $7.75 million to be paid over the next six years.

Baseball

San Diego pitcher Mike Clevinger will miss the 2021 season because of Tommy John surgery, the team announced after reaching agreement with the right-hander on an $11.5 million, two-year contract.

The Padres acquired Clevinger on Aug. 31 in a blockbuster trade with Cleveland in hopes of leading the Padres deep into the playoffs. Instead, he exited his last start of the regular season with what was later described as an elbow impingement.

