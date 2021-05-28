Briefly: WIAA's Labecki will retire in August

Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association deputy director Wade Labecki will retire on Aug. 31.
Labecki assumed the deputy director position on July 1, 2009. He has been responsible for student-athlete eligibility, interpretation of all association rules, tournament planning, and committee leadership in the sports of football, wrestling, and baseball, as well as the Sports Medicine Advisory Committee.
Most recently, Labecki has been credited in working with the WIAA Sports Medical Advisory Committee and other health officials to effectively navigate the membership through the COVID-19 pandemic. He assisted in the development and communication of mitigation guidelines, which permitted interscholastic athletics to restart and continue during the pandemic.
Cycling
British cyclist Simon Yates attacked on the steep ascent to the finish to win the 19th stage of the Giro d'Italia on Friday and made only a dent on Egan Bernal's overall lead with two days remaining.
Yates attacked with more than four miles to go and held off the field on the double-digit gradient to the Alpe di Mera finish.
João Almeida was second at the end of the 103-mile leg from Abbiategrasso, 11 seconds behind Yates. Bernal decided not to respond to Yates and merely to manage the gap; the Colombian finished third, 28 seconds behind.
Yates remained third overall, 2 minutes, 49 seconds behind Bernal, who actually increased his lead slightly over second-placed Damiano Caruso to 2:29.
The Giro finishes on Sunday in Milan with an individual time trial.
Soccer
Liverpool bolstered its defensive corps by agreeing to a contract with Ibrahima Konate from German club Leipzig.
Terms of the deal with the 22-year-old center back were not disclosed but British media reported the transfer fee was about $50 million. The contract starts July 1.
The Frenchman, who played four seasons in the Bundesliga with Leipzig, is currently training with France's under-21 team. Liverpool made a late run and finished in third place in the Premier League, securing a spot in the Champions League for next season.
• Massimiliano Allegri returned to Juventus, taking over as coach only hours after Andrea Pirlo left the job.
Allegri won five straight Serie A titles with Juventus, including four league and cup doubles, and also reached two Champions League finals. He was fired by the club two years ago.
The 53-year-old Allegri has reportedly signed a three-year deal with the club.
Pirlo coached Juventus for only one season, but the team's fourth-place finish ended a run of nine straight Serie A titles. The club did not say whose decision it was to go, but reports in Italy say the 42-year-old Pirlo was fired. Juventus won the Italian Cup and the Super Cup under Pirlo, but Inter Milan won the Serie A title.
Golf
Jordan Spieth shot a 7-under 63 on a breezy Thursday and was tied for the first-round lead at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Texas with Sergio Garcia, who had a 15-foot birdie attempt on the 18th hole that circled the edge of the cup but didn't go in.
Both former Colonial champions had bogey-free rounds.
The 50-year-old Phil Mickelson, only four days after becoming the oldest winner of a golf major, was 10 strokes back after a 73 that ended with the 22-foot birdie while playing with local favorite Spieth and defending Colonial champion Daniel Berger (68).
Erik Compton, the two-time heart transplant recipient who got into the field on a sponsor exemption, and Jason Kokrak had 65s.
• Alex Cejka led the morning wave on Thursday with a 3-under 67 in the Senior PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Madison resident Steve Stricker also was 3 under, but had only played seven holes when a line of storms forced the afternoon wave off the course at 3:48 p.m. Thursday.
Miguel Angel Jimenez, Mike Weir and John Riegger each shot 68, and Brett Quigley, Shaun Micheel, Gene Sauers, Larry Mize and John Huston followed at 69.