Briefly: WIAA's Labecki will retire in August
Briefly: WIAA's Labecki will retire in August

Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association deputy director Wade Labecki will retire on Aug. 31.

Labecki assumed the deputy director position on July 1, 2009. He has been responsible for student-athlete eligibility, interpretation of all association rules, tournament planning, and committee leadership in the sports of football, wrestling, and baseball, as well as the Sports Medicine Advisory Committee.

Most recently, Labecki has been credited in working with the WIAA Sports Medical Advisory Committee and other health officials to effectively navigate the membership through the COVID-19 pandemic. He assisted in the development and communication of mitigation guidelines, which permitted interscholastic athletics to restart and continue during the pandemic.

Cycling

British cyclist Simon Yates attacked on the steep ascent to the finish to win the 19th stage of the Giro d'Italia on Friday and made only a dent on Egan Bernal's overall lead with two days remaining.

Yates attacked with more than four miles to go and held off the field on the double-digit gradient to the Alpe di Mera finish.

João Almeida was second at the end of the 103-mile leg from Abbiategrasso, 11 seconds behind Yates. Bernal decided not to respond to Yates and merely to manage the gap; the Colombian finished third, 28 seconds behind.

Yates remained third overall, 2 minutes, 49 seconds behind Bernal, who actually increased his lead slightly over second-placed Damiano Caruso to 2:29.

The Giro finishes on Sunday in Milan with an individual time trial.

Soccer

Liverpool bolstered its defensive corps by agreeing to a contract with Ibrahima Konate from German club Leipzig.

Terms of the deal with the 22-year-old center back were not disclosed but British media reported the transfer fee was about $50 million. The contract starts July 1.

The Frenchman, who played four seasons in the Bundesliga with Leipzig, is currently training with France's under-21 team. Liverpool made a late run and finished in third place in the Premier League, securing a spot in the Champions League for next season.

• Massimiliano Allegri returned to Juventus, taking over as coach only hours after Andrea Pirlo left the job.

Allegri won five straight Serie A titles with Juventus, including four league and cup doubles, and also reached two Champions League finals. He was fired by the club two years ago.

The 53-year-old Allegri has reportedly signed a three-year deal with the club.

Pirlo coached Juventus for only one season, but the team's fourth-place finish ended a run of nine straight Serie A titles. The club did not say whose decision it was to go, but reports in Italy say the 42-year-old Pirlo was fired. Juventus won the Italian Cup and the Super Cup under Pirlo, but Inter Milan won the Serie A title.

Golf

Jordan Spieth shot a 7-under 63 on a breezy Thursday and was tied for the first-round lead at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Texas with Sergio Garcia, who had a 15-foot birdie attempt on the 18th hole that circled the edge of the cup but didn't go in.

Both former Colonial champions had bogey-free rounds.

The 50-year-old Phil Mickelson, only four days after becoming the oldest winner of a golf major, was 10 strokes back after a 73 that ended with the 22-foot birdie while playing with local favorite Spieth and defending Colonial champion Daniel Berger (68).

Erik Compton, the two-time heart transplant recipient who got into the field on a sponsor exemption, and Jason Kokrak had 65s.

• Alex Cejka led the morning wave on Thursday with a 3-under 67 in the Senior PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Madison resident Steve Stricker also was 3 under, but had only played seven holes when a line of storms forced the afternoon wave off the course at 3:48 p.m. Thursday.

Miguel Angel Jimenez, Mike Weir and John Riegger each shot 68, and Brett Quigley, Shaun Micheel, Gene Sauers, Larry Mize and John Huston followed at 69.

The Foxconn Globe had a ribbon cutting last week; the company was quiet about it
Local News

On June 28, 2018, there were news cameras from all over the world, the president was making big promises of jobs and economic investment, and others expressed upmost confidence that an energized economic engine was coming to southeastern Wisconsin during the groundbreaking at Foxconn's Mount Pleasant campus.

The fanfare followed Wisconsin agreeing to what could have been the biggest state government inventive package given to a private business in U.S. history. Those plans have changed drastically in the past three years, with the State of Wisconsin significantly downsizing its potential tax break investment by billions, while increasing its guaranteed incentives by millions. Simultaneously, Foxconn was given much more flexibility with its Wisconsin campus now that the originally agreed upon state-of-the-art LCD screen production facility plan is dead.

All those changes have come with Foxconn's leaders and cheerleaders willingly stepping away from local, national and international spotlights.

On Monday, to much less attention and more purposefully out of the public eye, Foxconn hosted a quiet ribbon-cutting for a few dozen stakeholders. It was the ceremonial opening of what is now the centerpiece of the much-changed campus: the 100-foot-tall High-Performance Computing Data Center Globe — i.e. “The Foxconn Globe.”

The company has confirmed that the building is operational and that people are working there. But, per usual, the publicly known details are few.

Here's what we know

14-year-old shot in Racine may be paralyzed for life in apparent 'mistaken identity'
Local News

The family of 14-year-old Drekarion Williams says he was riding a scooter on Carlisle Avenue, going to his aunt’s house accompanied by a cousin on a bike, not long after midnight Sunday when an SUV pulled up and someone with a gun opened fire. Since Monday, the teenager has been breathing on his own, but he may be paralyzed for life because of yet another episode of seemingly random gun violence in Racine.

16-year-old charged; alleged to be second shooter in gas station homicide
Crime and Courts

A second teen has been charged in the May 15 shooting death of Deveon D. Robbins, a 20-year-old father who was shot in the parking lot of Marathon gas station, 3024 Rapids Drive.

Assistant District Attorney Antoinette Rich successfully argued for the high bail on the grounds that the 16-year-old is associated with the NFL (Northside 4 Life) gang, has a criminal record and allegedly tried to abscond after the shooting.

Rich said the shooting at the Marathon gas station may have been retaliation for a shooting that occurred the week before. She described the defendant as an ex-felon with a “high risk of re-offending and/or failure to appear” in court.

Racine Police get green light to seek grant to cite rule-breaking cyclists, pedestrians
Local News

People crossing the street and cyclists should think twice before jaywalking or riding their bicycles through red lights in Racine this summer.

The Racine Police Department has the go-ahead from the city council to apply for a traffic grant that will have a pedestrian and bicycle component, even if some local leaders are worried about the side effects.

While a leader of the police department said that officers retain discretion in when to cite someone who commits a traffic violation vs. when to issue a warning, documents show the state will be expecting local officers working in traffic enforcement to issue citations in 75% of stops under this initiative.

