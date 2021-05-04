Briefly: WIAA starts search for new assistant

The WIAA has begun its search for an assistant director.
The WIAA is seeking to fill the job held by Stephanie Hauser, who was named the next executive director and will begin those responsibilities July 1.
Information and details about the assistant director job was posted on the WIAA website and distributed to various associations and partners on Monday.
The deadline for applicants is May 27.
The first round of interviews is scheduled June 9 and possibly June 10, via Zoom. Final interviews are expected to be June 16 at the WIAA office in Stevens Point.
The start date for the person selected is expected to be July 12.
College basketball
Franz Wagner is entering the NBA draft.
The Michigan sophomore made the announcement Tuesday.
Wagner averaged 12 points, six-plus rebounds and two assists over two seasons. The 6-foot-9, 220-pound Wagner was a second-team All-Big Ten player. The German native helped Michigan win a Big Ten title and reach a regional final in the NCAA Tournament.
His brother, Moritz, plays for the Orlando Magic and is also a former Wolverine.
Horse racing
The Belmont Stakes will limit attendance to 11,000 spectators for the third leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown series.
The New York Racing Association says it will offer advance pre-sale options on Wednesday to people who bought tickets for last year’s Belmont Stakes, which was held without fans because of the global pandemic.
NYRA says that required mandatory seating and social distancing will limit tickets to reserved seats and hospitality areas. No general admission tickets are available at this time. If capacity limits increase before the race, more tickets would be made available.
All fans must submit proof of completed vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to get in.
The Preakness Stakes on May 15 is limiting attendance to 10,000. The Kentucky Derby had attendance of 51,838 last weekend.
Golf
Amy Bockerstette is set to become the first person with Down syndrome to compete in a national collegiate athletic championship.
The 22-year-old golfer will play with her Paradise Valley Community College teammates at the NJCAA national championships May 10-13 at Plantation Bay Golf & Country Club in Ormond Beach, Florida.
Bockerstette is the first person with Down syndrome to earn a college athletic scholarship and she became a viral sensation when she played the 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale with PGA Tour player Gary Woodland before the 2019 Phoenix Open.
Olympics
The Italian Olympic Committee is making arrangements to vaccinate its entire team for the Tokyo Games.
About two-thirds of the Italians qualified for the games have already been vaccinated against COVID-19 because they are affiliated with the military. The remaining athletes, as well as coaches and staff members — and even athletes still attempting to qualify — will begin receiving vaccines on Friday, CONI said.
As of Tuesday, 237 Italians had qualified for the Olympics, which open on July 23.
Australia also recently announced plans to vaccinate its Olympians.
Athletes traveling to Japan for the Tokyo Olympics will be required to stay within a "bubble" consisting of the official accommodation, venues and training areas and will be tested for the coronavirus before and during their stay, but there is no requirement to be vaccinated ahead of competition.
Auto racing
Stefan Wilson will return to the Indianapolis 500 with Andretti Autosport and complete the team's six-car lineup for this year's race.
Wilson will drive the No. 25 Honda with sponsorship from LOHLA SPORT, a women's golf lifestyle brand. He will be attempting to qualify for his third Indy 500 and first since 2018, when fuel strategy put him in the lead with four laps remaining while driving for Andretti.
Wilson had to pit for gas when the late yellow flag he had hoped for never materialized and he finished 15th in his last IndyCar race.
Wilson is the 34th announced entry. Owner Roger Penske told The Associated Press he expects 36 cars when he opens Indianapolis Motor Speedway for race preparations. Only 33 cars will qualify for the May 30 race.
Soccer
José Mourinho, that most outspoken of soccer coaches, will take over next season at Roma, the team with some of the most outspoken fans in Italy.
Mourinho's task will be to challenge new Serie A champion Inter Milan — the team he memorably led to a treble of titles little more than a decade ago during his only previous job in Italy.
With Roma in seventh place in Serie A and having been beaten by Manchester United 6-2 in the first leg of the Europa League semifinals last week, Mourinho will face a major challenge with the club.
While Roma reached the Champions League semifinals in 2018, the team has not won a single trophy since lifting the Italian Cup in 2008.