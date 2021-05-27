Briefly: WIAA OKs girls state wrestling meet

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association will hold the state’s first girls individual wrestling tournament on Jan. 29, 2022, at the La Crosse Center in La Crosse. Holmen High School will serve as host.
The WIAA’s Board of Control approved the tournament this week.
The board also approved updates to the COVID-19 pandemic guidelines for the spring tournament series.
The Board of Control supported an executive staff recommendation, in response to information revealed by a membership survey, to remove mask mandates for spectators from the COVID-19 guidelines for outdoor spring state tournaments if appropriate social distancing can be attained.
Masks are encouraged for everyone not participating if social distancing is difficult. Masks remain required for spectators for any competitions conducted indoors.
Cycling
Italian cyclist Alberto Bettiol timed his attack perfectly to win the 18th stage of the Giro d’Italia on Thursday for his first victory in a Grand Tour, and Egan Bernal kept the leader’s pink jersey at the end of the race’s longest leg.
The 144-mile route from Rovereto to Stradella was mainly flat but ended with a series of short climbs through the rolling Pavia winelands.
Bernal crossed the line in the peloton, more than 23 minutes behind. The 2019 Tour de France champion maintained his lead of 2 minutes, 21 seconds over Damiano Caruso and 3:23 ahead of third-place Simon Yates.
The Giro finishes on Sunday in Milan with an individual time trial.
Tennis
Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer all ended up in the same half of the French Open men’s field in the draw, meaning no more than one of them can reach the final. The Big Three top the leaderboard for Grand Slam men’s singles titles: Federer and Nadal head to Roland Garros, where play begins Sunday, tied with 20, while Djokovic has 18.
The other possible men’s quarterfinals on their side is Nadal vs. No. 7 Andrey Rublev.
On the other side of the draw, the potential quarterfinals are No. 2 Daniil Medvedev vs. No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas, and No. 4 Dominic Thiem vs. No. 6 Alexander Zverev.
Medvedev is a two-time Grand Slam finalist but is 0-4 for his French Open career. Thiem won last year’s U.S. Open and twice has been the runner-up in Paris.
Soccer
Zinedine Zidane is stepping down as Real Madrid coach, again.
The club said the Frenchman is leaving his job, a few days after a season in which Madrid failed to win a title for the first time in more than a decade.
Zidane had a contract through June 2022.
Zidane left the club for the first time after leading Madrid to one of its most successful runs from 2016-2018, with three consecutive Champions League titles. In his two years and five months in charge, Madrid won a total of nine trophies, including two Club World Cups, two UEFA Super Cups, one Spanish league and one Spanish Super Cup.
He only won the league title once and a Spanish Super Cup in his second stint.
Golf
Danielle Kang and Inbee Park made themselves right at home at Shadow Creek in the Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play in North Las Vegas.
Kang, a Las Vegas resident and ambassador for course owner MGM Resorts, routed Albane Valenzuela 7 and 6 on Wednesday in the most-lopsided match to start group play. Park, also an area resident, got up-and-down for birdie to win the par-5 18th to tie Jennifer Chang.
Park and Chang are in a four-player group with Celine Boutier and Gaby Lopez. Boutier beat Lopez 4 and 2 to take the early lead for a spot in the final 16. In the sixth-ranked Kang’s pod, Lizette Salas beat Madelene Sagstrom 5 and 4.
Top-ranked Jin Young Ko edged Natalie Gulbis 4 and 2. Gulbis got into the field as sponsor exemption replacement for Michelle Wie West.
In the other match in Lewis’ group, ANA Inspiration winner Patty Tavatanakit tied Sarah Kemp. Third-ranked Sei Young Kim won the 18th with a par to tie Ayako Uehara. Fifth-ranked Brooke Henderson fell 1 up to Jenny Coleman.
The tournament is the LPGA Tour’s first match play event since the 2017 Lorena Ochoa Invitational in Mexico.