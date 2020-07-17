Briefly: WIAA gets proposal to push back fall sports

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The WIAA executive staff has received a proposal to consider moving fall sports to the spring and shifting spring sports to the summer for the 2020-21 school year amid concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

WIAA communications director Todd Clark confirmed that the WIAA received the proposal, which came from school administrators in the southwest region of the state, and said it was appropriate for the WIAA Board of Control to study the proposal and respond.

The Board of Control is expected to add an official July meeting to address fall sports, which have practices scheduled to begin in August.

The WIAA has said previously it planned to conduct its fall sports. The Board of Control would have to vote to make any changes.

Football

Washington NFL owner Dan Snyder said Friday he's committed to improving the culture inside the team after allegations of sexual harassment, while the league will wait for a law firm's review before taking action.

The Washington Post reported Thursday that 15 female former employees said they were sexually harassed during their time with the team. Snyder said the behavior described in the story "has no place in our franchise or society."