Briefly: WIAA gets proposal to push back fall sports

The WIAA executive staff has received a proposal to consider moving fall sports to the spring and shifting spring sports to the summer for the 2020-21 school year amid concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.
WIAA communications director Todd Clark confirmed that the WIAA received the proposal, which came from school administrators in the southwest region of the state, and said it was appropriate for the WIAA Board of Control to study the proposal and respond.
The Board of Control is expected to add an official July meeting to address fall sports, which have practices scheduled to begin in August.
The WIAA has said previously it planned to conduct its fall sports. The Board of Control would have to vote to make any changes.
Football
Washington NFL owner Dan Snyder said Friday he's committed to improving the culture inside the team after allegations of sexual harassment, while the league will wait for a law firm's review before taking action.
The Washington Post reported Thursday that 15 female former employees said they were sexually harassed during their time with the team. Snyder said the behavior described in the story "has no place in our franchise or society."
He hired District of Columbia law firm Wilkinson and Walsh to conduct an independent review of team policies, culture and allegations of workplace misconduct. The league said in a statement it will meet with lawyers after the investigation is complete and will act based on the findings.
Snyder also pledged to make organizational changes.
He said the commitment to establishing a new culture and higher standard began with the hiring of Ron Rivera as coach this year. Rivera told The Athletic he was brought in to change the culture and "create an environment of inclusion."
The NFL said it expects the team and all employees to be cooperative but is not yet making its own review of the team.
Soccer
Leeds United's 16-year exile from the English Premier League is over.
Marcelo Bielsa's side secured promotion from the second-tier Championship with two games to spare on Friday after West Bromwich lost to Huddersfield 2-1.
It comes a year after a late collapse saw the northern English team drop to third place and have to go through the playoffs where it was beaten.
Seen as a sleeping giant of English soccer, Leeds won the last of its three English league titles in 1992, and was a Champions League semifinalist in 2001.
Tennis
Serena Williams plans to return to competition at a new hard-court tournament in Kentucky next month.
It'll be the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion's first action since playing for the U.S. in the Fed Cup in February, before all sanctioned tennis was shut down the next month because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The women's and men's professional tennis tours are scheduled to resume in August.
The Kentucky event, called the Top Seed Open, announced that Williams and 2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens will be in the field when play begins there Aug. 10.
