Briefly: White Sox sign veteran Encarnacion

The Chicago White Sox agreed to a $12 million, one-year contract with veteran slugger Edwin Encarnación, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.
Encarnación is due $11 million in salary next season and a $1 million signing bonus, with the White Sox holding an option for the 2021 season.
Encarnación hit 34 home runs in 109 games for Seattle and the Yankees last season.
The three-time All-Star led the American League with 21 homers when the Mariners dealt him to New York in June. But the Yankees declined an option for next season after he was limited by oblique problems down the stretch.
Encarnación batted .249 with 13 homers and 37 RBIs in 44 regular-season games with the Yankees. He hit .308 while New York pounded Minnesota in the AL Division Series, but slumped badly in the AL Championship Series against Houston.
Encarnación, turns 37 on Jan. 7, has eight straight seasons with more than 30 homers.
He has 414 homers in 15 years with Cincinnati, Toronto, Cleveland, Seattle and New York.
Football
Washington quarterback Jacob Eason announced he will skip his final year of college and enter the NFL draft.
Eason started 13 games for Washington last season after beginning his college career at Georgia and transferring following his sophomore season. He threw for 3,132 yards and 23 touchdowns for the Huskies in a season where at times he looked like a sure first-round pick and at other times it appeared that another season of college would help his draft status.
- The indoor football team in Wichita is leaving its downtown arena for another home north of the city built specifically for the sport.
The Wichita Force has announced that it will leave the Intrust Bank Arena downtown and move to Hartman Arena in Park City, The Wichita Eagle reports. The first of six home games at the new venue is set for April 3.
Wichita oilman and restaurateur Wink Hartman developed the 5,000-seat arena largely as a home for the Wichita Wild. Hartman owned the Wild, which played at his arena from 2009 until it folded in 2014.
The downtown arena can seat 13,000 for indoor football, but the Force says it has averaged about 3,500 spectators a game.
Sailing
Hong Kong yacht Scallywag had a narrow lead over Comanche early Friday as the Sydney to Hobart race was slowed by light winds on its first night at sea in Australia.
Nine-time line honors winner Wild Oats XI, which led late Thursday, fell back to ninth and was in the worst position of the five super maxis. There was no immediate indication of any problems on Wild Oats XI, which underwent extensive repairs after it sustained mast and rigging damage in early November.
InfoTrack was the first boat out of Sydney Harbour on Thursday afternoon. The yacht, which took line honors in 2016 as Perpetual Loyal, got a flying start as the race began in winds of 15 to 18 knots, or around 18 mph.
InfoTrack was in fourth place on Friday morning, one spot behind the Monaco-registered Black Jack as four super maxis held the leading positions.
The 628-nautical-mile race takes the yachts down the south coast of New South Wales and across the Bass Strait to Hobart, the capital of the island state of Tasmania. Scallywag was still about 390 nautical miles from Hobart.