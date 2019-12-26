Briefly: White Sox sign veteran Encarnacion

The Chicago White Sox agreed to a $12 million, one-year contract with veteran slugger Edwin Encarnación, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

Encarnación is due $11 million in salary next season and a $1 million signing bonus, with the White Sox holding an option for the 2021 season.

Encarnación hit 34 home runs in 109 games for Seattle and the Yankees last season.

The three-time All-Star led the American League with 21 homers when the Mariners dealt him to New York in June. But the Yankees declined an option for next season after he was limited by oblique problems down the stretch.

Encarnación batted .249 with 13 homers and 37 RBIs in 44 regular-season games with the Yankees. He hit .308 while New York pounded Minnesota in the AL Division Series, but slumped badly in the AL Championship Series against Houston.

Encarnación, turns 37 on Jan. 7, has eight straight seasons with more than 30 homers.

He has 414 homers in 15 years with Cincinnati, Toronto, Cleveland, Seattle and New York.

Football

Washington quarterback Jacob Eason announced he will skip his final year of college and enter the NFL draft.

