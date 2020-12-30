Briefly: White Sox, Marshall agree to 1-year deal

Chadwell is the first Sun Belt Conference coach to win the AP award, which was established in 1988, and the third coach to earn it with a team from outside the Power Five leagues. UCF’s Scott Frost was AP coach of the year in 2017 and Gary Patterson won the first of his two AP awards with TCU in 2009 when the Horned Frogs were competing in the Mountain West.

Buffalo running back Jaret Patterson is foregoing his senior year by declaring for the NFL draft following a season in which he matched several national records.

In six games, the 21-year-old from Maryland led the nation with 178.7 yards rushing per outing and finished with 1,072 yards. He matched his own school record from 2019 with 19 touchdowns rushing.

He gained national attention last month after finishing with 409 yards rushing and matching a single-game major college record by scoring eight touchdowns in a 70-41 win at Kent State. His rushing total was the second-best in FBS history, and was 18 yards shy of the record set by Oklahoma’s Samaje Perine in 2014.

Obituary

Tommy Docherty, one of soccer’s great characters who managed Manchester United and Scotland, has died. He was 92.