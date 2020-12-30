Briefly: White Sox, Marshall agree to 1-year deal

The Chicago White Sox and reliever Evan Marshall agreed Thursday to a $2 million, one-year contract, avoiding arbitration.
The 30-year-old right-hander was 2-1 with a 2.38 ERA in 23 appearances last season — his second with the White Sox. He is 10-10 with a 3.96 ERA over seven years with Arizona, Seattle, Cleveland and Chicago.
The White Sox have two players remaining eligible for arbitration — ace Lucas Giolito and right-hander Reynaldo López.
Hockey
Center Pierre-Luc Dubois, who led Columbus in goals, assists and points during the playoffs, signed a two-year, $10 million contract extension that keeps him with the Blue Jackets through the 2021-22 season.
The third-overall selection in the 2016 draft, Dubois has 65 goals and 93 assists with 162 penalty minutes in 234 career games with the Blue Jackets since making his NHL debut during the 2017-18 season.
College football
Coastal Carolina’s Jamey Chadwell was voted The Associated Press college football coach of the year after leading the Chanticleers to a surprising, near-perfect season.
Chadwell received 16 first-place votes and 88 points from the AP Top 25 panel to finish ahead of Indiana’s Tom Allen, who was second with 14 first-place votes and 66 points. Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell was third (5, 44) and Alabama’s Nick Saban was fourth (8, 42).
Chadwell is the first Sun Belt Conference coach to win the AP award, which was established in 1988, and the third coach to earn it with a team from outside the Power Five leagues. UCF’s Scott Frost was AP coach of the year in 2017 and Gary Patterson won the first of his two AP awards with TCU in 2009 when the Horned Frogs were competing in the Mountain West.
- Buffalo running back Jaret Patterson is foregoing his senior year by declaring for the NFL draft following a season in which he matched several national records.
In six games, the 21-year-old from Maryland led the nation with 178.7 yards rushing per outing and finished with 1,072 yards. He matched his own school record from 2019 with 19 touchdowns rushing.
He gained national attention last month after finishing with 409 yards rushing and matching a single-game major college record by scoring eight touchdowns in a 70-41 win at Kent State. His rushing total was the second-best in FBS history, and was 18 yards shy of the record set by Oklahoma’s Samaje Perine in 2014.
Obituary
Tommy Docherty, one of soccer’s great characters who managed Manchester United and Scotland, has died. He was 92.
Docherty spent most of his playing career — nine years — at Preston before joining Arsenal and then Chelsea. He played 25 times for Scotland.