Ohio State University wants to trademark the word "The" when used as part of the school's name on university merchandise.
The Columbus Dispatch reports the school submitted a trademark application this month to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
The application requests a standard character trademark for the title "The Ohio State University" that would cover various items including T-shirts, baseball caps and hats.
University spokesman Chris Davey confirms the application. A statement from Davey says the school "works to vigorously protect the university's brand and trademarks."
The school has previously secured other trademarks, including names of football coaches Woody Hayes and Urban Meyer.
Basketball
The Washington Wizards continued their front office overhaul by hiring Antawn Jamison as director of pro personnel.
Jamison returns to Washington, where he played for six seasons as part of his 17-year NBA career. He spent the past two seasons as a scout for the Los Angeles Lakers. Jamison will work with Johnny Rogers on NBA and G League scouting.
Since taking over as general manager last month, Tommy Sheppard has hired Rogers as vice president of player personnel, Mark Simpson as VP of player performance and Mike Longabardi, Dean Oliver, Corey Gaines and Jarell Christian as assistants on coach Scott Brooks' staff. On Wednesday, Sheppard added Laron Profit and John Carideo as pro scouts, in addition to hiring Jamison.
Auto racing
Veteran NASCAR driver David Ragan plans to scale back his racing schedule starting next season.
Ragan said in a statement from Front Row Motorsports that he will race on a part-time basis in 2020 in NASCAR and other series. The 33-year-old Ragan cited his desire to spend more time with his wife and two daughters in walking away from the 38-race, full-time job as a NASCAR driver.
Ragan made his Cup debut in 2007. He has 457 career Cup starts, with two victories. The Georgia-born Ragan was NASCAR's rookie of the year in 2007.
Tennis
Simona Halep rallied after dropping the first set to defeat Ekaterina Alexandrova 3-6, 7-5, 6-4 in the second round of the Western & Southern Open at Mason, Ohio.
The Wimbledon champion fought off two break points in the eighth game of the third set and then broke Alexandrova to serve for the match.
Elina Svitolina, a Wimbledon semifinalist, easily reached the third round with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Elise Mertens.
On the men's side, sixth-seeded Kei Nishikori lost to Yoshihito Nishioka 7-6 (2), 6-4.
• Thanasi Kokkinakis will play at the U.S. Open after being granted a wild card by Tennis Australia. The 23-year-old Australian was the junior runner-up at Flushing Meadows in 2013.
His professional career has been sidetracked by a series of injuries and he is currently ranked 212th.
Also, American CiCi Bellis withdrew from the women's field in New York because of an injured right elbow. That allowed Lin Zhu of China to get into the draw.
U.S. Open main-draw play begins Aug. 26.
