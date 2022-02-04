Briefly: Weeks returns as Brewers assistant

Former Milwaukee second baseman Rickie Weeks rejoined the Brewers on Friday as an assistant in player development.

The Brewers also hired former Pittsburgh Pirates and Baltimore Orioles third baseman Pedro Álvarez as an assistant in baseball operations and player development.

Weeks played for the Brewers in 2003 and from 2005-14. He was selected an All-Star in 2011.

He later played for the Seattle Mariners (2015), Arizona Diamondbacks (2016) and Tampa Bay Rays (2017). Weeks finished with a .246 batting average, .344 on-base percentage, 161 homers, 474 RBIs and 132 steals.

Álvarez played for the Pirates from 2010-15 and with the Orioles from 2016-18. He made the All-Star Game in 2013, when his 36 homers tied for the National League lead.

Álvarez had a career batting average of .236 with a .310 on-base percentage, 162 homers and 472 RBIs.

• Joe West has made it official, retiring from Major League Baseball after umpiring a record 5,460 regular-season games.

The 69-year-old West worked his first big league game on Sept. 14, 1976, at third base in Atlanta when the Braves hosted the Houston Astros. His finale was on Oct. 6, when he worked home plate at Dodger Stadium for the NL wild-card game between Los Angeles and the St. Louis Cardinals.

Known as Country Joe, West set the record for regular-season games last May 25, when he worked the plate when the Chicago White Sox hosted the Cardinals. NL umpire Bill Klem had held the record following in a career that spanned 1905-41.

Basketball

The Phoenix Mercury have signed WNBA leading scorer Tina Charles, their second big addition in as many days.

Phoenix announced Charles' signing Friday, a day after adding Diamond DeShields in a three-team trade with Chicago and New York. Charles joins a roster that includes Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner and Skylar Diggins-Smith, who led the Mercury to the WNBA Finals last season.

Charles led the WNBA in scoring for the second time in her career in 2021, averaging 23.5 points while shooting 36% from the 3-point arch.

An 11-year WNBA veteran, Charles was the league MVP in 2012, is a nine-time All-WNBA selection and eight-time All-Star. She's led the league in rebounding four times and is a three-time Olympic gold medalist.

Football

An investigation into sexual harassment of women employed by Washington's NFL franchise was not as independent as the team and the league claimed, members of Congress said Friday.

The House Committee on Oversight and Reform released documents that showed the league and the team, now known as the Commanders, agreed to pursue a “joint legal strategy” related to the probe.

The private agreement was signed days after the league said it had taken over an investigation of the team initiated by owner Dan Snyder. It stipulated that any information exchanged as a result of the investigation was privileged and could not be shared without the consent of both the NFL and the team.

The committee also found that the team and Snyder agreed that attorney Beth Wilkinson's firm, which conducted the investigation, would produce a written report, but that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell asked Wilkinson to present her findings to him orally instead.

The investigation found a pervasive culture of sexual harassment and mistreatment of female employees of the team, confirming reports that first emerged when former employees spoke to The Washington Post in 2020. The NFL fined the team $10 million and Snyder temporarily ceded day-to-day control of the franchise to his wife, Tanya.

• The Jacksonville Jaguars are hiring Doug Pederson as their head coach, ending a wild and winding search that ended up where it started more than a month ago.

Pederson, who led Philadelphia to its lone Super Bowl title, was Jacksonville’s first candidate interviewed when he met with owner Shad Khan and general manager Trent Baalke on Dec. 30. He waited more than month for a callback. He got a second interview Tuesday and landed the job two days later.

The 54-year-old Pederson takes over for Urban Meyer, who was fired after 13 games and countless missteps in what will go down as one of the worst coaching tenures in NFL history. He joins Baalke in a pairing that's sure to irk a vocal segment of the fan base.

