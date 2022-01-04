Briefly: Washington to unveil new name

Washington’s NFL team announced Tuesday it will unveil its new name on Feb. 2 and that it will not be the Wolves or RedWolves.

Commanders, Admirals, Armada, Brigade, Sentinels, Defenders, Red Hogs, Presidents and the status quo “Washington Football Team” were among the other finalists.

Team president Jason Wright said the decision was made not to go with Wolves or RedWolves because of trademarks held by other organizations. Those possibilities were popular among Washington fans.

The new helmets and uniforms will feature the franchise's signature burgundy-and-gold colors, with three stars on the collar and stripes on the shoulders of otherwise plain jerseys. In a “Making the Brand” clip showing him getting a look at one of the helmets, coach Ron Rivera said: “I love this. Right on. I think the look’s going to be hot."

• Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield will sit out the season finale against Cincinnati so he can undergo shoulder surgery.

Mayfield, who has played with a torn labrum and fracture in his non-throwing shoulder most of the season, was sacked nine times in Monday night's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Afterward, he said he would consider not playing against the AFC North champion Bengals.

Coach Kevin Stefanski began his news conference by announcing that Mayfield and the team decided that the best option for him was to get the operation now so he has more time to recover ahead of next season.

Mayfield played with a harness on his shoulder, which affected his ability to throw. He was determined to keep playing despite the injuries. The 26-year-old threw six interceptions in his final two games.

• Michigan outside linebacker David Ojabo is entering the NFL draft.

Ojabo announced his decision Tuesday to turn pro and skip his senior season with the Wolverines.

The second-team All-American and All-Big Ten player had 12 sacks as a redshirt sophomore. He helped Michigan win its first Big Ten title since 2004 and advance to the College Football Playoff for the first time.

Soccer

Christian Eriksen is targeting a comeback from his cardiac arrest to play for Denmark in the World Cup in November.

The 29-year-old Eriksen has not played since collapsing during Denmark’s opening match at the European Championship against Finland in June.

Unable to play in Italy due to being fitted with an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator, the playmaker's contract with Inter Milan was terminated by mutual agreement last month.

Tennis

Novak Djokovic will get a chance to defend his Australian Open title after receiving a medical exemption to travel to Melbourne, ending months of uncertainty about his participation because of the strict COVID-19 vaccination requirements in place for the tournament.

The top-ranked Djokovic wrote on Instagram on Tuesday he has “an exemption permission.”

Djokovic, who is seeking a record 21st Grand Slam singles title, has continually refused to reveal if he is vaccinated against the coronavirus. The Victoria state government has mandated that all players, staff and fans attending the Australian Open must be fully vaccinated unless there is a genuine reason why an exemption should be granted.

Australian Open organizers issued a statement later Tuesday to confirm Djokovic will be allowed to compete at the tournament, which starts on Jan. 17, and is on his way to Australia. He earlier withdrew from Serbia's team for the ATP Cup, which started last weekend in Sydney.

