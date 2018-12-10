The three-time NBA champion Golden State Warriors are the fourth team to be honored as Sports Illustrated’s Sportsperson of the Year .
The Warriors join the 1980 U.S. hockey team, the 1999 U.S. Women’s World Cup soccer squad and the 2004 Boston Red Sox as the other team honorees.
Sports Illustrated announced the winner Monday, and editor-in-chief Chris Stone said they have been thinking of some way to honor the Warriors during their run of three titles in four years. He also acknowledged that there were a couple years where Stephen Curry has been in the conversation.
“There is something transcendent about the team where the sum of their parts was apparent from the beginning,” Stone said. “What they have built into a dynasty is a function of empirical success. They’re really a generational team. I don’t know if, in my lifetime, there has been a team where the pieces have blended so beautifully together.”
Stone also said that the Warriors’ honor is more about the celebration of the organization doing something unique over an extended period while the other teams were honored for what they did in a certain year.
Baseball
A 25-year lease for the Seattle Mariners to remain at their ballpark and related agreements have been approved by the Washington State Major League Baseball Stadium Public Facilities District Board.
The team will be responsible for maintenance, operations and capital improvements, the Mariners and the board said Monday. The team’s investment is expected to top $600 million, according to the Mariners and the board. The deal includes a pair of three-year extension options.
Seattle moved to the stadium from the Kingdome during the 1999 season. The ballpark has been known as Safeco Field, but signage has been removed. Forbes reported last month a naming deal was reached with T-Mobile.
Soccer
Amid an outcry over the treatment of Raheem Sterling by England’s media and soccer fans, Chelsea suspended four people from attending its matches as police investigated whether the Manchester City winger was racially abused during a Premier League match.
Police are reviewing footage that circulated widely online during Chelsea’s 2-0 win over City on Saturday, showing a man aggressively hurling abuse at Sterling as the player retrieved the ball off the field. Others near the man also appeared to be goading the England international.
Chelsea said the club was fully supporting the police investigation and will pass on any information it gathers.
“Chelsea finds all forms of discriminatory behavior abhorrent,” the London club said in a statement on Monday, “and if there is evidence of ticket-holders taking part in any racist behavior, the club will issue severe sanctions, including bans. We will also fully support any criminal prosecutions.”
Sterling, one of English soccer’s best and most high-profile players, posted a message on his Instagram account on Sunday, touching only briefly on the incident and instead focusing on the portrayal of black footballers in British newspapers which he believes helps to “fuel racism.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.