Briefly: Wait over: White Sox make playoffs

Goran Dragic scored 25 points, Bam Adebayo led a big third-quarter rally to finish with 21, and the Miami Heat pulled off another comeback to beat the Boston Celtics 106-101 and take a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference finals.

Duncan Robinson scored 18 points, Jimmy Butler had 14, Jae Crowder 12 and Tyler Herro 11. The Heat were down by 17 in the second quarter and trailed by 13 at halftime.

Auto racing

Sam Mayer celebrated his recent promotion to JR Motorsports with a sweep at Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee. The teen sensation won his first NASCAR national series victory with a Truck Series win and followed it immediately after with an ARCA Series win.

It was quite the party for the 17-year-old Mayer, who was hired this week to race in the Xfinity Series next season for JR Motorsports. He won in his seventh career Truck Series start, fourth this year.

NHL

The Tampa Bay Lightning eliminated the New York Islanders with a 2-1 overtime win in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals at Rogers Place in Edmonton on Thursday night.

The second-seeded Lightning will play the Dallas Stars for the 2020 Stanley Cup.