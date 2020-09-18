Briefly: Wait over: White Sox make playoffs

After clinching a postseason berth for the first time since 2008, the Chicago White Sox were low key during their on-field celebration.
Bigger bashes await greater achievements.
"We said we're going to save it for when we clinch our division," Eloy Jiménez said Thursday after his tiebreaking double capped a two-run, seventh-inning rally in a 4-3 win over the Minnesota Twins at Chicago. "We have 10 games left. We need to keep playing hard."
Chicago (33-17) opened a three-game lead over the second-place Twins (31-21) in the AL Central. The White Sox assured themselves of no worse than a wild-card berth.
José Abreu homered and drove in two runs and Edwin Encarnación also homered for Chicago, which won three of four in the series.
NFL
Joe Burrow threw three touchdown passes and Cincinnati's rookie quarterback showed incredible composure and poise in keeping the Bengals around until the end of a 35-30 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Thursday night at Cleveland.
The No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft completed 37 of 61 passes for 316 yards, and made a few dazzling plays that lit up social media and had many of the 6,000 Browns fans inside FirstEngergy Stadium feeling nervous.
NBA
Goran Dragic scored 25 points, Bam Adebayo led a big third-quarter rally to finish with 21, and the Miami Heat pulled off another comeback to beat the Boston Celtics 106-101 and take a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference finals.
Duncan Robinson scored 18 points, Jimmy Butler had 14, Jae Crowder 12 and Tyler Herro 11. The Heat were down by 17 in the second quarter and trailed by 13 at halftime.
Auto racing
Sam Mayer celebrated his recent promotion to JR Motorsports with a sweep at Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee. The teen sensation won his first NASCAR national series victory with a Truck Series win and followed it immediately after with an ARCA Series win.
It was quite the party for the 17-year-old Mayer, who was hired this week to race in the Xfinity Series next season for JR Motorsports. He won in his seventh career Truck Series start, fourth this year.
NHL
The Tampa Bay Lightning eliminated the New York Islanders with a 2-1 overtime win in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals at Rogers Place in Edmonton on Thursday night.
The second-seeded Lightning will play the Dallas Stars for the 2020 Stanley Cup.
Anthony Cirelli scored the game-winner with 6 minutes 42 seconds left in overtime, and Victor Hedman also scored for Tampa Bay. Devon Toews had the lone goal for the sixth-seeded Islanders, about two minutes before Hedman’s in the first period.
Andrei Vasilevskiy, who has played every minute of the postseason in goal for the Lightning, made 26 saves.
Golf
Justin Thomas took advantage of a surprisingly soft and gentle Winged Foot course on Thursday with a 5-under 65 and a one-shot lead over Patrick Reed, Thomas Pieters and Matthew Wolff in the first round of the U.S. Open in New York.
Rory McIlroy was among several golfers two shots behind.
