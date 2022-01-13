Briefly: Vikings target new GM options

The Minnesota Vikings have targeted a diverse set of candidates for their general manager vacancy, including one woman: Philadelphia Eagles vice president of football operations Catherine Raîche.

Two people with knowledge of the process confirmed Thursday that the Vikings have requested an interview with Raîche. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team was not publicizing the requests.

The Vikings have requested general manager interviews with seven other candidates, in addition to Raîche: Cleveland Browns vice president of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, Eagles director of player personnel Brandon Brown, Browns vice president of player personnel Glenn Cook, Tennessee Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort, Kansas City Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vice president of player personnel John Spytek and New England Patriots scouting consultant Eliot Wolf.

• The Houston Texans have fired coach David Culley after just one season, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on Thursday on condition of anonymity because the move hadn’t been announced.

His firing comes days after Houston closed out a 4-13 season with a 28-25 loss to Tennessee.

Culley said Monday he expected to return, but general manager Nick Caserio was said to still be evaluating him at that time before the decision came Thursday to move on.

• The New York Giants interviewed Quentin Harris of the Arizona Cardinals and Ryan Poles of the Kansas City Chiefs for their general manager's job.

Co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch and senior vice president of player personnel Chris Mara, the owner's brother, met with Harris and Poles on Thursday by videoconference.

The Giants have now spoken with four men over the past two days. They interviewed Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen and Cardinals vice president of pro personnel Adrian Wilson on Wednesday.

• Alabama offensive stars Jameson Williams and Evan Neal are entering the NFL draft and skipping their senior seasons.

The two All-Americans announced their decisions Thursday on social media.

Williams led Crimson Tide receivers with 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns in his lone season after transferring from Ohio State. He injured his left knee in the national championship game loss Monday night against Georgia, but is still projected as a likely first-round pick.

Neal, a 6-foot-7, 350-pound left tackle, is regarded as a potential top-5 draft pick.

He started 39 games in three seasons, playing left guard in 2019 and right tackle in 2020 before moving to left tackle as a junior.

• Louisville coach Scott Satterfield has named former Cardinals standout and Super Bowl MVP Deion Branch as the program's director of player development.

Branch played 12 NFL seasons with the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks. He caught 21 passes in two Super Bowl victories with the Patriots, including 11 against the Philadelphia Eagles to tie a game record and earn MVP honors in Super Bowl XXXIX.

Branch was also a two-time All-Conference USA first team selection at Louisville from 2000-01. His No. 9 is among the program’s honored jerseys.

Basketball

The struggling Atlanta Hawks have traded forward Cam Reddish to the New York Knicks for a protected 2022 first-round draft pick.

Atlanta confirmed the move on Thursday. The Hawks also are sending forward Solomon Hill and a 2025 second-round pick to the Knicks, and small forward Kevin Knox is heading to Atlanta in the deal.

Reddish, the No. 10 overall pick in the 2019 draft, has averaged 11.9 points and 2.5 rebounds in 34 games, including seven starts, this season.

The trade comes as the Hawks (17-23) have lost three consecutive games and seven of their last nine. Atlanta has fallen to 12th in the Eastern Conference standings one year after advancing to the conference finals.

Olympics

Shaun White all but wrapped up a spot in his fifth Olympics on Thursday when he qualified for the finals of a contest in Switzerland and his nearest American pursuer failed to move on.

White finished fifth in the qualifying round, while Chase Blackwell failed to make it to Saturday's 12-man final.

It means White, who came into the event as the fourth-ranked American in the World Snowboard Points List, cannot fall further down in that ranking, while Blackwell, who was fifth, cannot move up. The U.S. has four spots on the men's halfpipe team and is expected to use those rankings to fill out the last three spots.

