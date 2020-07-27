Briefly: Vikings' infection exec gets infected

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Minnesota Vikings vice president of sports medicine Eric Sugarman, who's in charge of the organization's virus prevention plan, has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Monday.

In a statement from the Vikings, Sugarman said he and his family members immediately quarantined themselves and began following the NFL's appropriate protocols after testing positive over the weekend.

Sugarman, who has two teenage sons with his wife, Heather, was appointed infection control officer for the Vikings earlier this year after the coronavirus outbreak necessitated the role.

The Vikings said they've tested all individuals who'd recently been in close contact with Sugarman, who has begun his 15th season as the team's head athletic trainer and his 24th year in the league.

Soccer

Jesús Medina scored in the fifth minute, Valentín Castellanos doubled the lead early in the second half and Maxi Moralez provided the clinching goal late as New York City FC beat Toronto FC 3-1 on Sunday night to advance to the quarterfinals of the MLS is Back tournament in Florida.