Briefly: Vikings' infection exec gets infected

Minnesota Vikings vice president of sports medicine Eric Sugarman, who's in charge of the organization's virus prevention plan, has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Monday.
In a statement from the Vikings, Sugarman said he and his family members immediately quarantined themselves and began following the NFL's appropriate protocols after testing positive over the weekend.
Sugarman, who has two teenage sons with his wife, Heather, was appointed infection control officer for the Vikings earlier this year after the coronavirus outbreak necessitated the role.
The Vikings said they've tested all individuals who'd recently been in close contact with Sugarman, who has begun his 15th season as the team's head athletic trainer and his 24th year in the league.
Soccer
Jesús Medina scored in the fifth minute, Valentín Castellanos doubled the lead early in the second half and Maxi Moralez provided the clinching goal late as New York City FC beat Toronto FC 3-1 on Sunday night to advance to the quarterfinals of the MLS is Back tournament in Florida.
NYCFC was the last team to qualify for the knockout round of the tournament thanks to Houston's draw against the LA Galaxy in the next-to-last match of the group stage. A late Galaxy goal knocked out the Dynamo and kept NYCFC in the tournament as the final third-place team to advance.
Despite being the last team in, NYCFC was the dominant side in the round of 16 matchup. NYCFC had just two goals all season and started with four straight losses before beating Inter Miami in the final group stage game. They doubled that goal total in less than an hour against Toronto and got a bit of revenge for losing to the Reds in last year's MLS Cup playoffs.
NYCFC will play either Portland or FC Cincinnati in the quarterfinals next Saturday.
Olympics
Qatar is keen on on hosting the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games.
The gas-rich Persian Gulf nation has expressed an interest in hosting the world's biggest sporting events in a letter to the International Olympic Committee.
Qatar is turning its focus to bringing the Summer Games to the Middle East for the first time as it prepares to host the region's first World Cup in 2022.
FIFA had to move the World Cup from its usual June-July slot to November-December 2022 due to the desert country's fierce summer heat.
While the Summer Olympics is typically held in July and August, Qatar did stage the world track and field championships last year across September and October at an outdoor stadium using air conditioning.
Sailing
The New York Yacht Club’s American Magic has become the first challenger to sail on the New Zealand waters where the America’s Cup will be contested next year.
American Magic sailed its foiling 75-foot monohull Defiant for nearly seven hours on Waitemata Harbor. It was the first time the crew sailed the boat since March 3 in Pensacola, Florida.
Like pretty much every other sport, the buildup to the 36th America’s Cup has been disrupted by the coronavirus. Defending champion Emirates Team New Zealand and the three challengers were set to sail their radical sloops for the first time in two America’s Cup World Series preliminary regattas in Italy and England during the spring, but they were canceled due to the pandemic.
