Briefly: Vikings gain one, lose one

The Minnesota Vikings returned running back Dalvin Cook from the COVID-19 list ahead of their crucial game at Green Bay, but wide receiver Adam Thielen will be out after being placed on injured reserve.

Cook was sidelined for Minnesota’s loss to the Rams last week. He was able to take advantage of the NFL’s new shortened quarantine rule, forcing asymptomatic players to sit out only five days, half of the previous requirement. Cook is unvaccinated and declined to discuss that subject when asked Wednesday before practice.

Thielen sprained his left ankle on the opening drive at Detroit on Dec. 5. He returned against the Rams after missing two games, but aggravated the injury twice and barely played in the second half. Thielen must sit out a minimum of three games, meaning the Vikings would have to make the playoffs and win a first-round matchup for him to have an opportunity to play again this season. The 31-year-old Thielen had 726 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2021.

• Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson returned to practice Wednesday, raising hopes that he’ll be ready to return for Sunday’s pivotal game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Jackson hasn’t practiced since the Ravens’ Week 14 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Dec. 12, when he was carted off the field with an ankle injury. He was also inactive for the Ravens’ past two games, losses to the Green Bay Packers and Cincinnati Bengals.

However, Jackson was clearly hobbled in the 20 minutes of practice open to the media Wednesday.

Jackson was expected to be a limited participant Wednesday, according to coach John Harbaugh, who added that backup quarterback Tyler Huntley is set to return to team activities Thursday. Huntley missed the Ravens’ 41-21 loss Sunday in Cincinnati after being added to the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday.

• New York Jets coach Robert Saleh cleared COVID-19 protocols and returned to the facility Wednesday to run practice for the first time since testing positive for the coronavirus last week.

Saleh sat out the team's 26-21 victory over Jacksonville last Sunday, forced to watch from a hotel room while tight ends coach Ron Middleton assumed the head coaching duties.

• Buffalo activated a few key players from the COVID-19 list, including two of its top wide receivers in Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis, right guard Jon Feliciano and defensive end A.J. Epenesa.

• Indianapolis activated standout guard Quenton Nelson, fellow guard Mark Glowinski, defensive end Kemoko Turay and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin from the COVID-19 list. The team also activated tight end Farrod Green from the practice squad list and placed quarterback James Morgan and tight end Eli Wolf on the that list.

Basketball

Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio is scheduled to undergo an MRI after injuring his left knee on Tuesday night in New Orleans.

Rubio, who has had a major impact on Cleveland's turnaround in first season with the team, slipped as he planted in the lane on a drive and his knee buckled with two minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Rubio collapsed to the floor, grabbed his knee and was in obvious distress before being helped to his feet and walked to the locker room for evaluation. He was unable to put any weight on his left leg while being assisted by teammates Isaac Okoro and Kevin Love.

The Cavs have not provided a preliminary diagnosis on Rubio.

Hockey

The NHL is following other leagues and the CDC by cutting COVID-19 isolation times to five days under certain conditions and where it is allowed by local laws.

The change went into effect Wednesday and applies only in the U.S. because of stricter pandemic regulations in Canada. The league has 25 teams based in the U.S. and seven in Canada and on Tuesday postponed nine games scheduled for north of the border because of attendance limits imposed by provincial governments.

Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly confirmed the new protocols, which were first reported by Daily Faceoff. They apply for 14 days, at which time league and players' association officials will reconvene to review the situation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0