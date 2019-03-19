The Minnesota Vikings have agreed to terms on a new contract with kicker Dan Bailey, the ninth-year veteran who was signed last season to replace struggling rookie Daniel Carlson.
Bailey's deal was done Tuesday, bringing the fifth-most accurate field goal kicker in NFL history (86.6 percent) back to a team that has lacked reliability and stability at the position for the past five years.
Carlson, a fifth-round draft pick, was cut after two games. Bailey's performance was mixed at best, making 21 of 28 field goals and 30 of 31 extra points.
He suffered a groin injury in 2017 with Dallas, leading to his departure from the Cowboys. He posted a career-worst field goal rate of 75 percent in each of the past two seasons.
• The Oakland Raiders signed linebacker Vontaze Burfict.
The move puts Burfict on a new team one day after he was released by the Cincinnati Bengals, where he spent his first seven seasons. During his time with Cincinnati, Burfict was repeatedly suspended by the NFL for violent hits and for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancers.
Burfict will be reunited with Raiders defensive coordinator Paul Guenther, who was in charge of the Bengals defense from 2014-17.
During his career in Cincinnati, Burfict had 8½ sacks and five interceptions. He made the Pro Bowl in 2013.
• Quarterback Blake Bortles has agreed to a one-year deal to become Jared Goff's backup with the Los Angeles Rams.
Bortles joins the Rams after spending his first five NFL seasons as the up-and-down starter for the Jacksonville Jaguars, who chose him with the third overall pick in 2014.
Bortles passed for 17,646 yards with 103 touchdowns and 75 interceptions with the Jaguars. He led Jacksonville to two playoff victories after the 2017 season before losing the AFC title game.
In February 2018, Bortles agreed to a three-year, $54 million contract extension through 2020 with Jacksonville. The Jags released him last week after signing Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles.
College athletics
The Sun Belt Conference has named Atlantic 10 Conference associate commissioner Keith Gill its new commissioner.
The conference said Gill will become the first African-American commissioner of a Football Bowl Subdivision conference.
Gill was a four-year letterman in football at Duke and has worked in athletic administration since 1995 for the NCAA, Vanderbilt, Oklahoma and as athletic director at American University and at Richmond before joining the Atlantic 10.
The Sun Belt includes Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Louisiana, ULM, South Alabama, Texas State and Troy as football members. Arkansas-Little Rock and Texas-Arlington compete in the conference in all other sports.
Olympics
Tsunekazu Takeda is stepping down as the president of the Japanese Olympic Committee amid a vote-buying scandal that French investigators suspect helped Tokyo land next year's Olympics.
Takeda announced at the committee's executive board meeting that he will resign when his term ends in June, and he again denied corruption allegations against him.
The scandal, which French authorities have been investigating for several years, has cast a long shadow over the Tokyo Olympics and underlines flawed efforts by the IOC to clean up its bidding process. Japan is spending at least $20 billion to organize the games, which open on July 24, 2020.
