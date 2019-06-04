Minnesota Vikings executive Kevin Warren is the new commissioner of the Big Ten, the conference announced Tuesday.
Warren becomes the sixth commissioner in conference history and will take over Sept. 16 in a transition role. He succeeds Jim Delany, who will leave the job on Jan. 1.
Warren said he wants to “make sure to take time and energy to be great listener and observer” and “build” on Delany’s success.
As for becoming the first African-American commissioner of a Power 5 conference, Warren said: “It is definitely not lost on me.”
He told reporters Tuesday that on his office walls he has photographs Curt Flood, Jackie Robinson, the Texas Western basketball team and Martin Luther King.
In 2015, Warren became the first African American chief operating officer of an NFL team. Shortly after, University of Minnesota President Eric Kaler appointed Warren to help select the school’s athletic director, a search that yielded Mark Coyle.
Warren played basketball at Penn and was a member of the Quakers’ 1981-82 Ivy League championship team before transferring to Grand Canyon University in his native Phoenix. He earned an MBA from Arizona State and a law degree from Notre Dame.
Basketball
The Golden State Warriors will take the floor once more without two-time reigning NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant, counting on their depth and home court to carry them as they try to inch closer to a three-peat.
Durant is out for Game 3 of the finals on Wednesday night, still not ready to return for the two-time defending champions as he works back from a strained right calf suffered during the Western Conference semifinals.
Durant didn't practice with the Warriors on Tuesday, and he has yet to get on the court for a structured session since getting injured May 8 in Game 5 against the Houston Rockets. Durant was set to some work on the court later Tuesday at the practice facility.
Guard Klay Thompson practiced two days after sustaining a mild strain to his left hamstring that forced him out of Game 2. He is listed as questionable for Game 3.
The best-of-seven series with the Toronto Raptors is tied at 1-all.
Horse racing
Winning the Preakness wasn't enough to make War of Will the Belmont Stakes favorite.
In fact, being the only colt to run in all three Triple Crown races really didn't earn him the respect one would expect.
Well-rested Tacitus was made the slight favorite over the hard-working War of Will in a Belmont Stakes that wraps up a whacky Triple Crown.
Tacitus and War of Will got the outside No. 10 and 9 post positions, respectively, in the draw at Citi Field, but those should not be a problem in the 1½-mile race on Saturday at Belmont Park.
Tacitus was made the 9-5 morning-line favorite for trainer Bill Mott and jockey Jose Ortiz. War of Will is the 2-1 second choice for trainer Mark Casse and jockey Tyler Gaffalione.
Swimming
Two-time world champion James Magnussen said he is retiring after winning 15 medals for Australia at major international events over a 10-year career.
The 28-year-old Magnussen was affected by shoulder injuries over the past several years. He won world 100-meter freestyle titles at the 2011 and 2013 world championships in Shanghai and Barcelona, respectively.
In 2012 he won silver in the 100 freestyle at the London Olympics, touching .01 seconds behind gold medalist Nathan Adrian of the United States.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.