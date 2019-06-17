Josh McCown was sometimes the starting quarterback, often the backup — and always among the most-respected and well-liked players in whatever locker room he was in.
And there were many.
McCown, who turns 40 on July 4, wrote in a piece for The Players’ Tribune posted Monday that he is retiring from playing football after an NFL career that spanned 16 NFL seasons and included stints with 10 teams.
He will be helping coach his two sons — also quarterbacks — in high school this year. McCown said he also plans to work as a TV football analyst in the future, and ESPN said later Monday it had hired him as an NFL analyst.
McCown was often considered a “bridge” quarterback, and his career record as a starter was only 23-53. He finished his career with 17,707 passing yards, 98 touchdowns and 82 interceptions.
He also played three seasons for the Chicago Bears from 2011 to 2013. He started seven games, threw 15 touchdowns and had five interceptions.
Hockey
The San Jose Sharks took a risk when they traded for elite defenseman Erik Karlsson knowing he had only one year left on his contract. They sat patiently as he learned about the organization and area during an injury-plagued season and were rewarded when Karlsson decided not to hit the open market.
The Sharks then pounced and signed Karlsson to a $92 million, eight-year deal, turning a one-year rental into a long-term commitment to one of the league’s most dynamic defensemen.
Karlsson got off to a slow start in San Jose following the trade and then was slowed by the groin injury that sidelined him for 27 of the final 33 regular-season games. He finished his first season with the Sharks with three goals and 42 assists in 53 games.
- The Anaheim Ducks hired Dallas Eakins, who spent the past four years developing the team’s top prospects at its AHL affiliate in San Diego, as head coach.
Eakins was the obvious choice to take over the Ducks, who are rebooting their franchise after missing the playoffs for the first time since 2012. General manager Bob Murray, who finished the season as Anaheim’s interim head coach, still waited 2½ months after the regular season ended to promote Eakins.
College athletics
A star wrestler for the University of Minnesota is shocked by his arrest on sexual misconduct charges, as he has nothing to hide and has been cooperating with investigators, his lawyer said.
Gable Steveson, 19, and teammate Dylan Martinez, 21, were arrested Saturday night on suspicion of criminal sexual conduct charges and remained jailed Monday.
Steveson, a heavyweight who placed third at this year’s NCAA championships, and Martinez, who is on the team but didn’t compete last season, were arrested after someone reported Saturday night that they had been raped and went to a hospital for treatment. The alleged attack happened shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday, according to a police report released Monday that lacked many details, including the age and sex of the accuser or specifics about what allegedly transpired.
The university’s athletics department said in a statement it was “aware of a situation involving two of our student athletes” and that the two were suspended from all team activity pending further information. The statement didn’t identify the athletes or their sport.
Running
Olympic marathon silver medalist Eunice Kirwa has been banned for four years for doping.
The Athletics Integrity Unit says Kirwa’s ban will end on May 7, 2023, when she will be 38.
Kirwa, who was born in Kenya but switched nationality and represented Bahrain at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, will keep her silver medal because the AIU disqualified only her results from April 1-May 7.
In Rio, Kirwa was second behind Jemima Sumgong of Kenya, who has since been caught doping and lying to investigators. Both Kirwa and Sumgong, is serving an eight-year ban but has retained her Olympic title, were caught using EPO.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.