Briefly: Veteran Pau Gasol announces retirement from basketball

Pau Gasol announced his retirement from basketball on Tuesday, ending a career that lasted more than two decades and earned him two NBA titles and a world championship gold with Spain's national team.
The 41-year-old Gasol had already announced his farewell from international basketball in August after Spain lost to the United States in the quarterfinals of the Tokyo Games, which marked his fifth Olympics.
Gasol had been with Spanish club Barcelona since February. His career had stalled before that because a left-foot stress fracture that lingered and kept him from playing for nearly two years.
The retirement announcement was made in an event at a opera house in Barcelona attended by former teammates and family members, including his wife, young daughter and brother Marc.
Gasol won two NBA titles with the Los Angeles Lakers, in 2009 and 2010, and averaged 17 points and 9.2 rebounds in 1,226 regular-season games with five NBA teams, including the Memphis Grizzlies, Chicago Bulls, San Antonio Spurs and Milwaukee Bucks. He was the No. 3 pick in the 2001 NBA draft, being selected by Atlanta and traded to Memphis.
Gasol last played in the NBA with the Bucks in 2019. He signed with the Portland Trail Blazers that year but never got to play.
Gasol won a world championship title with Spain in 2006, in addition to European titles in 2009, 2011 and 2015.
He helped Spain win Olympic silver medals in 2008 in Beijing and 2012 in London, as well as a bronze in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro.
Gasol recently won an election to represent athletes for the next seven years at the International Olympic Committee. He joined an IOC membership list drawn variously from European and Middle East royal families, international sports bodies, business leaders and 12 athletes elected by their peers.
College
Notre Dame's head swimming coach has resigned one week after a federal judge dismissed a gender discrimination lawsuit that had accused him of degrading and demoting a female assistant because of her pregnancy.
The university announced that Michael Litzinger had resigned from the school's swimming program and would retire from the sport. The school said associate head coach Aaron Bell is also "no longer with the team."
Litzinger's resignation came days before the team's first scheduled meet of the season and a week after a lawsuit against the school, brought by one of Litzinger's former assistant coaches, was dismissed by a federal judge at the request of both parties, the South Bend Tribune reported.
The federal lawsuit filed in May by former assistant coach April Jensen accused Notre Dame and Litzinger of gender discrimination, Title IX violations and retaliation. She claimed Litzinger criticized, ignored and was generally unsupportive of her when she was pregnant in 2019.
Soccer
Steve Baldwin resigned as CEO and managing partner of the National Women's Soccer League's Washington Spirit in the wake of coach Richie Burke's firing following a harassment investigation.
Baldwin said in a statement he decided to resign at the request of players and to avoid being a distraction. The team's official supporters' group had called for Baldwin to sell his interest in the team, saying it would curtail certain game-day traditions, including chants, until changes were made.
Baldwin said team president Ben Olsen now has full authority over club operations.
Burke was fired after a Washington Post report detailed verbal and emotional abuse of players and the NWSL held a formal investigation. The Spirit were also sanctioned by the league.
In its ninth season, the NWSL has been rocked by a sexual harassment and misconduct scandal involving a longtime coach, a situation that prompted Commissioner Lisa Baird to resign Friday.
MMA
A 38-year-old mixed martial arts fighter has died more than a month after he was knocked out in the ring during a Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship event in Biloxi, Mississippi.
Justin Ray Thornton died Monday, the Natchez Democrat reported. He was a Natchez native, and he owned and coached at a mixed martial arts gym in Natchez.
Thornton was knocked out Aug. 20 by Dillon Cleckler in a heavyweight bout during the event in Biloxi. Thornton stayed down several minutes after he hit the mat. He was taken out of the ring on a stretcher and taken to a Gulf Coast hospital with serious injuries.
A Sept. 23 post on Thornton's Facebook page said he was paralyzed, on a ventilator, being treated for a lung infection and being given medication for a spinal cord injury.