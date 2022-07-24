Briefly: Verstappen secures win at French GP

Defending Formula One champion Max Verstappen won the French Grand Prix on Sunday after Charles Leclerc crashed out as Ferrari’s woes resurfaced, falling 63 points behind the Red Bull driver in the championship.

Lewis Hamilton finished second in his 300th GP — securing a fourth-straight podium — while George Russell overtook Sergio Perez’s Red Bull following a virtual safety car restart late in the race to give Mercedes its first podium double of the season.

Leclerc’s race ended on Lap 18 when he lost the rear of his car coming out of Turn 11, spinning 360 degrees before crashing into a tire wall. Leclerc could not speak at first, breathing heavily in his helmet before telling his team the mishap was caused by another throttle problem, and then letting out a furious “Noooooooooo!”

It was the third time he did not finish a race this season — Ferrari’s seventh in 12 races — and came two weeks after a throttle problem almost cost him victory at the Austrian GP.

Later, Leclerc said the crash was caused by his mistake.

“We’ll add things up at the end of the season, but if we’re 25 or 30 points short at the season I can only blame myself,” Leclerc said. “I couldn’t go into reverse, but those are small details. You just can’t put a car into the wall.”

Pato O’Ward pounced on Josef Newgarden’s misfortune Sunday to win the second race of the Iowa Speedway doubleheader, and Jimmie Johnson had the first top-five finish of his IndyCar career.

Newgarden dominated and led 148 of the 300 laps while trying to sweep the weekend. But something on his Team Penske car broke with 64 laps remaining and he spun hard into the outside wall.

He was visibly rattled after his mandatory check in the infield care center.

O’Ward actually made the pass for the win on pit road with a speedy stop by his Arrow McLaren SP team and held off Penske teammates Will Power and Scott McLaughlin for the win. It’s the second win of the season for the Mexican driver, who finished second on Saturday and remains firmly in the IndyCar title race with five races remaining.

O’Ward’s win also halted Team Penske’s dominance on the 0.894-mile oval, where Roger Penske’s drivers had won six of the last seven races prior to Sunday.

Scott Dixon of Chip Ganassi Racing finished fourth and was followed by teammate Johnson, who raced hard with Indianapolis 500 winner Marcus Ericsson to earn his best finish through two seasons of IndyCar racing. Ericsson is also a Ganassi driver and Newgarden’s crash helped the Swede retain the lead in the IndyCar standings — making Johnson’s aggressive racing a bit nerve-racking for the Ganassi camp.

It was another podium sweep for Chevrolet, who did it on Saturday with Newgarden, O’Ward and Power.

Newgarden was scored as the points leader at the time of his crash and dropped to fourth in the standings following his crash.

Football

Houston Texans rookie wide receiver John Metchie III announced Sunday that he has been diagnosed with a form of leukemia.

In a statement posted on the Texans’ Twitter account, Metchie says he is getting treatment for acute promyelocytic leukemia, “the most curable form,” and expects “to make a recovery at a later point in time.”

“As a result of this diagnosis, I will likely not be playing football this season,” Metchie said. “My main focus will be on my health and recovery. ... I cannot wait to come back stronger than ever.”

Metchie went 44th in the first round of this year’s NFL draft out of Alabama, where he had 96 receptions for 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns last season for the Crimson Tide. He tore his left ACL during the SEC Conference Championship game. In 2020, he had 55 receptions for 916 yards.

Tennis

Lorenzo Musetti needed six match points Sunday to upset top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-4 in the final of the Hamburg European Open.

The 20-year-old Italian claimed his first tour-level title in 2 hours, 47 minutes.

Alcaraz was aiming to improve his 5-0 record in finals and was also chasing his fifth title this year alone after wins in Madrid, Barcelona, Miami and Rio de Janeiro.

The 19-year-old Spaniard fought back from 5-3 down in the second set and saved five match points to take the Hamburg final to a third set.

But Musetti didn’t fold and the 62nd-ranked player from Carrara, Italy, finally took his chance at the sixth time of asking.