Runaway Formula One leader Max Verstappen won a rain-marred Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday to equal Alberto Ascari and Sebastian Vettel’s F1 record of nine straight victories.

The Red Bull star clinched his third straight win from pole position at the Zandvoort track, with veteran Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso of Spain finishing second and picking up a bonus point for the fastest lap.

Alpine driver Pierre Gasly crossed the line in fourth place behind Red Bull driver Sergio Perez, but the Frenchman moved up to third because Perez was given a five-second penalty for speeding in the pit lane.

The chaotic race was held up for 40-minutes by a late red flag after Alfa Romeo’s Zhou Guanyu crashed. It restarted with a rolling start on Lap 65 of 72, in a race that featured multiple tire swaps as changing weather conditions played havoc with strategy calls.

The race restarted with Verstappen ahead of Alonso, Perez and Gasly. After two laps behind the safety car, Verstappen comfortably pulled away for his 11th win of a dominant campaign to stretch his lead over Perez to 138 points.

Football

Miami Dolphins rookie wide receiver Daewood Davis was released from a Jacksonville hospital Sunday morning and is in the NFL’s concussion protocol after he was carted off the field during the fourth quarter of Miami’s preseason game against the Jaguars on Saturday night.

Miami coach Mike McDaniel said Davis was at the Dolphins’ facility and will be further evaluated.

“He’s doing better than last night in terms of strength,” McDaniel said Sunday. “There were certain things that we were worried about that were avoided. But we’ll continue monitoring him extensively as he’s in the protocol. I know that there are certainly a lot of guys that are very, very, very happy and relieved to see him.”

Davis was trying to catch a pass from James Blackman in the fourth quarter when he took a hard hit from Jacksonville’s Dequan Jackson, who was flagged for unnecessary roughness. Davis remained down on the field motionless, was carted off in an immobilized position and taken to a hospital for further evaluation.

The Dolphins later updated that Davis was conscious and had movement in all of his extremities.

After Davis was carted off, McDaniel and Jaguars coach Doug Pederson spoke on the field and agreed to stop the game with 8:32 remaining in the fourth quarter and the Jaguars leading 31-18.

Arizona State has issued a self-imposed one-year bowl ban amid an NCAA investigation for possible infractions incurred under former football coach Herm Edwards.

The ban announced Sunday is a preemptive step as the NCAA investigates the Sun Devils for alleged recruiting violations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NCAA has been investigating the program since 2021, looking into allegations that the Sun Devils hosted recruits during the NCAA-imposed ban on in-person recruiting during the pandemic. The NCAA shut down official visits to campus by high school prospects in all sports and banned coaches from taking recruiting trips for more than a year because of COVID-19.

Several assistants resigned or were fired due to the investigation.

Arizona State fired Edwards three games into last season, his fifth with the program, and gave him a $4.4 million buyout instead of firing him for cause.

Former Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham was hired as his replacement.

Baseball

The Colorado Rockies released outfielder Jurickson Profar, who hit .236 with eight homers, 39 RBIs and one stolen base after signing a one-year contract as a free agent that paid him $8.75 million.

Hunter Goodman’s contract was selected from Triple-A Albuquerque, just two weeks after he was promoted from Double-A, and the 23-year-old started at first base and batted sixth against Baltimore on Sunday in his major league debut.

The 30-year-old Profar had spent the previous three seasons with San Diego, batting .244 with 26 homers, 116 RBIs, and 22 stolen bases. He signed a $7.75 million, one-year deal with the Rockies in March and earned a $1 million bonus for reaching 400 plate appearances.

A 10-year big league veteran, Profar spent his first five big league seasons with Texas and one with Oakland. He has a .238 career average with 86 homers, 352 RBIs and 47 steals.